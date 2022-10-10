Man suffering hallucinations taken into safe custody

PHUKET: A man who was later confirmed to suffer hallucinations was taken into safe custody today after concerned residents notified police this morning (Oct 10).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 10 October 2022, 05:38PM

Police help the man alight from the police pickup at Kathu Police Station earlier today (Oct 10). Photo: Kathu Police

Lt Col Sawat Phon-on of the Kathu Police said officers were notified of the man’s behaviour by concerned local residents at 6:30am.

Police along with Kathu Deputy Mayor Atthapong Chan Rattanawong and emergency responders from the Khao Yai Rescue foundation arrived at the scene to find the man roaming Soi Lake View Apartments, just before Soi Kathu Soi 3.

The man was wearing a navy jacket and black jeans, but no shoes. He was walking around in circles.

The man did not respond to questions from the officers, who believed the man had not slept all night.

A search found no illegal items on his person, police confirmed

Officers took the man into custody and took him to Kathu Police Station, where they learned his name was “Mr Nadol” (family name withheld), 32, a resident of Koh Panyee in Phang Nga Province.

Officers said they presumed Mr Nadol was suffering hallucinations from continual long-term drug abuse.

However, the officers did not report any legal action against Mr Nadol for drug use. Instead, the officers contacted his relatives to have them come and collect him.

While waiting for his relatives to arrive, the man appeared to be more at ease by continuing to walk in circles at the police station, officers noted.