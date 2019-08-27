Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police blitz! Leopard mauls toddler? Gold heist mastermind sought! || August 27

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police blitz! Leopard mauls toddler? Gold heist mastermind sought! || August 27

PHUKET XTRA - August 27 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Toddler mauled by leopard in Samui |:| Defective electronic monitoring devices |:| Gold heist mastermind sought |:| Region 8 police blitz |:| Rawai sea gypsies call for construction halt Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Tuesday 27 August 2019, 06:14PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials feel the heat over order to prevent water shortages
Phuket home to more than 70,000 migrant workers
Rawai sea gypsies call for resort construction to be halted over EIA methods, canal works
Truck driver threatens van driver with spanner in Phuket road rage outburst
As Jakarta sinks, Indonesia picks Borneo for new capital
Billionaire mulls what may be Thailand’s largest IPO in 2019
Digital Economy and Society Ministry monitoring ‘suspicious’ accounts
Weather warning just ‘regular’, but be aware says Phuket disaster chief
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Suspected insurgent dies! Elephant attacks man? SuperCheap episode? || August 26
Region 8 Police blitz nets thousands of suspects, huge drugs haul, targets illegal racers
Police officer dies in pickup truck accident en route to Phuket
Police investigate drug addict’s death after convenience store episode
Thai Civilized Party joins The Peaks probe party
Circuit breaker short starts house fire
Dugong deaths spark calls for plastic ban

 

Phuket community
Region 8 Police blitz nets thousands of suspects, huge drugs haul, targets illegal racers

How do they manage to capture so many "suspects", confiscate so many weapons, drugs etc, w...(Read More)

Police officer dies in pickup truck accident en route to Phuket

"Police have yet to conclude whether an officer was speeding," yep, this will take a lot o...(Read More)

Region 8 Police blitz nets thousands of suspects, huge drugs haul, targets illegal racers

Good haul! Nice to see the police taking care of business. Drugs and guns are VERY serious issues ...(Read More)

Police officer dies in pickup truck accident en route to Phuket

Ahhh- as usual its the road's fault. Of course!...(Read More)

Thai Civilized Party joins The Peaks probe party

Hark! What's that? Umbrellas and lounge chairs on the sand, both of which were wiped off Bang T...(Read More)

Thai Civilized Party joins The Peaks probe party

Hmmm...While it seems like MP Sira is trying to get at the roots of a an illegal project that slid t...(Read More)

Phuket Law: New mandatory employee leave requirements

HA HA good luck in enforcing this one ,dont you realise you are in Thailand ?...(Read More)

Karon Police reveal details of Norwegian arrested for death of Brit at Phuket resort

As I understand, bail is also depending on what the police report was. Trespassing or murder? Its ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Making it personal

Lets hope no corruption at high level Phuket Officialdom is playing a role is this affair. That woul...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Making it personal

Mr Sira is force fully shaking many trees. Sure some things will start moving. Probably a start wit...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
Dan About Thailand
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 