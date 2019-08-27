THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rawai sea gypsies call for resort construction to be halted over EIA methods, canal works

Rawai sea gypsies call for resort construction to be halted over EIA methods, canal works

PHUKET: More than 50 sea gypsies massed at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Aug 26) to protest the excavation of a canal at the Rawai beachfront at the site of a resort being built by Baron World Trade Co Ltd, and to file a formal request to halt construction over how the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was being conducted for the project.

tourismconstructioncultureland
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 27 August 2019, 03:13PM

Muang Phuket District Chief Wikrom Jaktee receives the formal request on behalf of the Phuket Governor. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Muang Phuket District Chief Wikrom Jaktee receives the formal request on behalf of the Phuket Governor. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Niran Yangpan, head of the Rawai sea gypsy community, explained that the contractor had dug the La-on Canal deeper, but also filled in the sides of the canal, which was now causing problems for local residents.

“We have come to file a request to the Phuket Governor to examine Rawai public beachfront land. It relates to the excavation of the La-on Canal at Rawai Beach,” Mr Niran said.

The formal complaint, addressed to Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, also called for the Governor to suspend all work at the site until disputes over the land being heard by Phuket Provincial Court had been ruled on and until the boundaries of the state land at the site had been clarified.

Mr Niran also called into question the methods employed in conducting the EIA for the project and sea gypsies in the village were given a questionnaire to fill out about their opinions on the project – but had no idea that the questionnaire could have been used as part of the EIA.

The questionnaire was distributed throughout the Rawai sea gypsy village, one of the most impoverished communities on the island, on Aug 16, Mr Niran said.

“A group of people came to the village and handed out copies of the questionnaire. Most sea gypsy villagers did not know what the questionnaire was for – and showed them to the village community committee,” he explained.

“Further questioning of local villagers revealed that the questionnaire was reportedly part of the EIA process for construction of the Chatrium Hotel Rawai Beach being built by Baron World Trade Co Ltd

“So villagers then called for a gathering here (at Phuket Provincial Hall) to ask for it to be clarified,” he said.

The formal request addressed to the Governor listed five reasons as to why construction of the resort should be stopped, as follows:

1. Ownership of land where the project is located is still being contested in the Provincial Court.

2. Public land in the area, including the boundaries of the La-on Canal, are still being defined through an investigation by both national and provincial committees, and the results of those investigations have not been released yet.

3. Access to the sea gypsies’ scared “Balai” shrine from the public beachfront is still being claimed as private land.

QSI International School Phuket

4. The questionnaire ignore the sensitivity of sea and Rawai beach, including local people, especially Rawai gypsies.

5. The EIA process of the project should pay attention to the participants in the context of sensitive areas. Less than 10% of the Rawai gypsies are literate. They have their own spoken language.

“Rawai gypsies oppose how the EIA process is being conducted for this project,” Mr Niran said.

“In this regard, the Governor, who is the chairman of the committee over the Initial Environmental Examination (IEE) and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approvals, please consider suspending the project until the investigation to define the public land in the area and the court proceedings over land claims in the area have been concluded first,” he added.

“Moreover, Rawai Beach is a natural boundary as it should be. It is not a straight line as claimed in the private company’s documents. We want the Phuket Governor to order the relevant officials to inspect and survey the areas on Rawai beach in order to consider which areas are public land that everyone can use,” Mr Niran said.

“Also, as the La-on Canal has been dug deeper by a private company and the sides of the canal have been filled, leading to many complicated problems, we request that relevant officials come to check this area quickly,” he added.

“The disputes between the sea gypsies and Baron World Trade Co Ltd are still going on,” Mr Niran noted.

Muang Phuket District Chief Mr Wikrom received the sea gypsies’ formal request without offering any comment.

Ten representatives from the sea gypsy community were asked to join a meeting inside Provincial Hall, where the meeting was to be led by Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai.

Also to join the meeting were Muang Phuket District Chief Wikrom Jaktee and officials from the Phuket Land Office and the Phuket office of the Damrongdham Center (Ombudsman’s Office).

The results of that meeting have yet to be made available.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials feel the heat over order to prevent water shortages
Phuket home to more than 70,000 migrant workers
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police blitz! Leopard mauls toddler? Gold heist mastermind sought! || August 27
Truck driver threatens van driver with spanner in Phuket road rage outburst
As Jakarta sinks, Indonesia picks Borneo for new capital
Billionaire mulls what may be Thailand’s largest IPO in 2019
Digital Economy and Society Ministry monitoring ‘suspicious’ accounts
Weather warning just ‘regular’, but be aware says Phuket disaster chief
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Suspected insurgent dies! Elephant attacks man? SuperCheap episode? || August 26
Region 8 Police blitz nets thousands of suspects, huge drugs haul, targets illegal racers
Police officer dies in pickup truck accident en route to Phuket
Police investigate drug addict’s death after convenience store episode
Thai Civilized Party joins The Peaks probe party
Circuit breaker short starts house fire
Dugong deaths spark calls for plastic ban

 

Phuket community
Region 8 Police blitz nets thousands of suspects, huge drugs haul, targets illegal racers

How do they manage to capture so many "suspects", confiscate so many weapons, drugs etc, w...(Read More)

Police officer dies in pickup truck accident en route to Phuket

"Police have yet to conclude whether an officer was speeding," yep, this will take a lot o...(Read More)

Region 8 Police blitz nets thousands of suspects, huge drugs haul, targets illegal racers

Good haul! Nice to see the police taking care of business. Drugs and guns are VERY serious issues ...(Read More)

Police officer dies in pickup truck accident en route to Phuket

Ahhh- as usual its the road's fault. Of course!...(Read More)

Thai Civilized Party joins The Peaks probe party

Hark! What's that? Umbrellas and lounge chairs on the sand, both of which were wiped off Bang T...(Read More)

Thai Civilized Party joins The Peaks probe party

Hmmm...While it seems like MP Sira is trying to get at the roots of a an illegal project that slid t...(Read More)

Phuket Law: New mandatory employee leave requirements

HA HA good luck in enforcing this one ,dont you realise you are in Thailand ?...(Read More)

Karon Police reveal details of Norwegian arrested for death of Brit at Phuket resort

As I understand, bail is also depending on what the police report was. Trespassing or murder? Its ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Making it personal

Lets hope no corruption at high level Phuket Officialdom is playing a role is this affair. That woul...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Making it personal

Mr Sira is force fully shaking many trees. Sure some things will start moving. Probably a start wit...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 