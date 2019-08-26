Kata Rocks
Region 8 Police blitz nets thousands of suspects, huge drugs haul, targets illegal racers

Region 8 Police blitz nets thousands of suspects, huge drugs haul, targets illegal racers

PHUKET: Regions 8 Police arrested more than 3,589 suspects and seized more than 190 firearms – including a “weapon of war” automatic rifle – as well as 1,340 bullets and nearly 172,000 meth pills, more than 6kg of crystal meth in only 20 days during a crackdown throughout Southern Thailand’s upper seven provinces.

By The Phuket News

Monday 26 August 2019, 04:40PM

The results of the blitz were announced on Friday (Aug 23). Photo: PR Dept

The results of the blitz were announced on Friday (Aug 23). Photo: PR Dept

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Pongwut Pongsri announced the results of the crackdown at a press conference held at the Region 8 Police headquarters on Friday (Aug 23). Photo: PR Dept

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Pongwut Pongsri announced the results of the crackdown at a press conference held at the Region 8 Police headquarters on Friday (Aug 23). Photo: PR Dept

A total of 193 firearms and 1,340 bullets were seized during the blitz. Photo: PR Dept

A total of 193 firearms and 1,340 bullets were seized during the blitz. Photo: PR Dept

Some 500 items seized as illegal modifications to vehicles – mostly motorbike exhausts – were destroyed in a public display on Friday. Photo: PR Dept

Some 500 items seized as illegal modifications to vehicles – mostly motorbike exhausts – were destroyed in a public display on Friday. Photo: PR Dept

Some 500 items seized as illegal modifications to vehicles – mostly motorbike exhausts – were destroyed in a public display on Friday. Photo: PR Dept

Some 500 items seized as illegal modifications to vehicles – mostly motorbike exhausts – were destroyed in a public display on Friday. Photo: PR Dept

Some 500 items seized as illegal modifications to vehicles – mostly motorbike exhausts – were destroyed in a public display on Friday. Photo: PR Dept

Some 500 items seized as illegal modifications to vehicles – mostly motorbike exhausts – were destroyed in a public display on Friday. Photo: PR Dept

Some 500 items seized as illegal modifications to vehicles – mostly motorbike exhausts – were destroyed in a public display on Friday. Photo: PR Dept

Some 500 items seized as illegal modifications to vehicles – mostly motorbike exhausts – were destroyed in a public display on Friday. Photo: PR Dept

« »

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Pongwut Pongsri announced the results of the crackdown at a press conference held at the Region 8 Police headquarters, located at the northern tip of Phuket, on Friday (Aug 23).

The press conference was held to highlight the number firearms and drugs seized during Region 8 Police’s ongoing campaign “Protection for safety of residents 2019” that began on June 27, Gen Pongwut said.

The most recent stages of the crackdown, from July 20-29 and Aug 3-12, saw elevated police efforts in the seven Southern Thailand provinces of Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Gen Pongwut explained.

During the crackdown, police throughout the seven provinces arrested 238 suspects for illegal firearms and ammunicition, he said.

Of the 193 firearms seized was an automatic rifle. Also seized were 1,340 rounds of ammunition.

The blitz also saw 2,212 drug suspects arrested in 2,131 cases, Gen Pongwut explained.

The drug raids netted 171,899 pills of ya bah (methamphetamine) and 6,697 grams of crystal meth (ya ice), he said.

Police also seized 145kg of dried marijuana, 14.57 grams of heroin, 6.623kg of kratom leaves and 267 litres of kratom juice.

A total of 272 suspects involved in illegal racing (both drivers and “supporters”) were arrested and charged, gen Pongwut said.

A total of 37 cars and 685 motorbikes seized, he added.

A total 630 illegal vehicle modification items were seized – mostly motorbike exhausts – of which some 500 such items were destroyed in a public display on Friday.

Phuket community
Thai Civilized Party joins The Peaks probe party

Hark! What's that? Umbrellas and lounge chairs on the sand, both of which were wiped off Bang T...(Read More)

Thai Civilized Party joins The Peaks probe party

Hmmm...While it seems like MP Sira is trying to get at the roots of a an illegal project that slid t...(Read More)

Phuket Law: New mandatory employee leave requirements

HA HA good luck in enforcing this one ,dont you realise you are in Thailand ?...(Read More)

Karon Police reveal details of Norwegian arrested for death of Brit at Phuket resort

As I understand, bail is also depending on what the police report was. Trespassing or murder? Its ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Making it personal

Lets hope no corruption at high level Phuket Officialdom is playing a role is this affair. That woul...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Making it personal

Mr Sira is force fully shaking many trees. Sure some things will start moving. Probably a start wit...(Read More)

Rescue workers trap three monitor lizards in houses and gardens in Kathu

Released near Bang Pae Waterfall, that is a National Park area with rangers were visitors have to pa...(Read More)

Norwegian tourist charged for killing British man at Phuket resort

It is about a steak knife, not about just a fruit knife or 'burger' knife, guys....(Read More)

DMCR holds merit-making funeral ceremony for late dugongs

Then all repaired to a nearby restaurant for a delicious seafood dinner....(Read More)

Karon Police reveal details of Norwegian arrested for death of Brit at Phuket resort

Your initial reporting on this story were completely ridiculous. Many other outlets reported the sam...(Read More)

 

