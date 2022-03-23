BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plans for 10,000 base-wage jobs, Payments through cryptocurrency banned || March 23

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plans for 10,000 base-wage jobs, Payments through cryptocurrency banned || March 23

PHUKET XTRA - March 23 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Cryptocurrency payments barred |:| Fuel surge sees SSF cuts |:| Phuket Governor aims to create 10,000 base-wage jobs Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 23 March 2022, 07:45PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Singapore Ambassador talks return of cruise tourism to Phuket
Phuket selects students for Royal Scholarship
Nod for COVID pill budget
Roi Rim Lay heads to Nai Yang Beach
DSI opens office in Phuket
Biden heads to Europe to bolster West’s unity, toughen Russia sanctions
Phuket Governor aims to create 10,000 base-wage jobs
Fuel surge sees Social Security Fund cuts
Phuket marks 296 new COVID cases, two more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No fee increase for delivery apps, Jailed over gang allegations, Monopoly Phuket fever at BCIS || March 22
Biden says Putin considering using chemical, biological weapons in Ukraine
1.5kg of ‘ice’, 1,500 meth pills seized in raids
‘Phuket Tastival’ food festival set for Saphan Hin
Health department recommends parents spend more time with children
Donations of school supplies sought for poor students

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor aims to create 10,000 base-wage jobs

These people are unemployed because the relied on the tourist industry for their job. When the touri...(Read More)

World tennis No.1 Ashleigh Barty announces shock retirement

Whats here name? Bob...(Read More)

Phuket Governor aims to create 10,000 base-wage jobs

I'd spend the money on collecting taxes, then make affordable housing and provide meals on top ...(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

Hello DSI, may you please listen to everyone's suggestion to begin with Taxis, Tuk tuks and J...(Read More)

Phuket Governor aims to create 10,000 base-wage jobs

It's obvious that, except plans for a enormous health complex, by the way not mend for the norma...(Read More)

Phuket Governor aims to create 10,000 base-wage jobs

interestingly, hotels, resorts are struggling to find non skilled or skilled workers offering much b...(Read More)

Biden heads to Europe to bolster West’s unity, toughen Russia sanctions

Biden enters Europe.....to fall asleep and getting everyones name wrong. A sad indictment of all tha...(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

Great, start at Cherng-Telay Sirinart Nat'l Forest Reserve illegal developments in Layan. Start ...(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

Many Cartels and 'friends' Networks to screen on Phuket. Governors avoid to 'see'/ t...(Read More)

Phuket Governor aims to create 10,000 base-wage jobs

Ok. Good. 10,000? No. Phuket's entire economy is based on tourism. If you don't deal dire...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Sinea Phuket
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design

 