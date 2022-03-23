BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket Governor aims to create 10,000 base-wage jobs

Phuket Governor aims to create 10,000 base-wage jobs

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew is driving a campaign that hopes to provide 10,0000 base-wage part-time jobs to provide a means of income for people across the island still suffering severe financial hardship during the current economic crisis.

economicstourismCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 March 2022, 10:29AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew presented his plan to heads of local government agencies yesterday (Mar 22). Photo: PR Phuket

Explaining the need to develop and strengthen the fundamental economy in Phuket, Governor Narong unveiled the plan to heads of local government agencies gathered at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday(Mar 22).

“The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has caused people in the area to face the problem of unemployment, leaving them with a lack of income, and resulting in acute poverty,” Governor Narong said.

“Phuket Province [the provincial government] together with local government organisations in the area are proposing a project to request a budget from the government in order to solve the problem and provide assistance to the people in need of urgent employment,” he said.

“The project aims to create 10,000 vacancies, with people hired on the minimum wage of B336 per day. The people will be hired 20 days per month for a four-month period, to help them become strong and able to be self-reliant,” explained.

Governor Narong recognised that the income provided would not be much, just B6,720 a month (about US$200 a month).

“At least they will be able to feed themselves,” he said.

The jobs to be created will be focussing on cleaning up the island, including any landscaping required, to keep the island beautiful, he said.

“The clear result from the employment project of landscape modifications in each area is that it will make Phuket a clean and beautiful city as a world-class tourist destination that is ready to welcome tourists at any moment,” he said.

Governor Narong pointed out that the project would help keep Phuket recognised by international media as a destination of choice.

He noted that Phuket recently placed third best island in Thailand in the DestinAsian Magazine’s Reader’s Choice Awards 2022.

Phuket can do better, he said.

“However, to solve the problems of the people at the foundation level It is important that all sectors must move forward and help each other to solve the problems to enable the fundamental economy to move forward in parallel with the economic development at all levels of Phuket,” he said.

CaptainJack69 | 23 March 2022 - 12:08:08 

Ok. Good. 10,000? No.

Phuket's entire economy is based on tourism. If you don't deal directly with them then you are only ever 2 or 3 transactions away from a tourist. We have no other base industry. You want to make jobs? Then strive to restore tourism. Start by removing all COVID restrictions.

Kurt | 23 March 2022 - 11:23:36 

Ah, Gov admit that Phuket is polluted and dirty. Why not start to activate RTP to go after people who dumb illegal construction debris everywhere? I am sure the proposed part time 20 days workers are not going to remove that. They will do a bit plastic/paper/straw pick up. Put some of them permanent at the beaches.

 

