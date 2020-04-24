PHUKET XTRA - April 24 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Australian, America, among 4 charged over Phuket Zoo posts |:| 15 new COVID cases in Thailand, 4 more in Phuket |:| Attempted murder charge after cop clings to car hood |:| Gov’t mulling over easing restrictions Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 24 April 2020, 07:18PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
sorry typo with = without......(Read More)
Dek, do you understand simple mathematics ? The ratio test/capita is way higher in Singapore than in...(Read More)
These men were acting in an altruistic manner. The funds were not fraud. I hope they have a good law...(Read More)
People killing themselves over money is THE problem. Time for a reset. So long bully capitalism...(Read More)
At risk? For what? Getting it? We're all gonna get it. You simply do not understand the problem-...(Read More)
Should hand out the proper paper surgical masks at least. Some of what people are wearing is complet...(Read More)
With domestic flights resuming on May 1, is a Thai person able to travel from Phuket Airport to Rawa...(Read More)
With domestic flights resuming on May 1, is a Thai person permitted to travel from Phuket Airport to...(Read More)
"The whole thing stinks as everything does in Thailand" As you are still here,it would inc...(Read More)
Kurt,your figures don't prove anything. You have to do better to counter Thailand's official...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.