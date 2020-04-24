Kata Rocks
Driving with cop on car bonnet draws attempted murder charge

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A motorist who drove off with a traffic policeman sprawled on his car bonnet has been charged with attempted murder.

violencetransportpolice
By Bangkok Post

Friday 24 April 2020, 04:44PM

Pongsakorn Nurueang, right, is interrogated at Tha Sala police station yesterday (Apr 23), accused of driving off in his car with a policeman clinging to the bonnet. Photo: Nujaree Raekrun

Tha Sala police today (Apr 24) pressed the charge against Pongsakorn Nurueang, 29, who was arrested at his girlfriend’s parents’ home in Nop Phi Tham district yesterday.

He was also charged with reckless driving and obstructing an officer in the execution of his duty. The charge of attempted murder carries a maximum penalty of the death sentence.

Mr Pongsakorn allegedly drove off from a stop with Pol Snr Sgt Maj Montri Nitichai sprawled across the bonnet of his yellow Mitsubishi in Tha Sala town of Tha Sala district on Wednesday.

The officer had approached the car after it bumped into the rear of his stopped motorcycle.

The car carried the policeman, from Tha Sala police station, for about two kilometres, allegedly at speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour, before stopping to allow him to get off.

Nakhon Si Thammarat police chief Sonthichai Awatthanakulthep said Mr Pongsakorn denied that he tried to run the policeman down.

Mr Pongsakorn said the bump his car gave Pol Snr Sgt Maj Montri’s motorcycle occurred as he bent down from the driver’s seat to pick up his fallen mobile phone, according to Pol Maj Gen Sonthichai.

He then panicked for fear of being arrested, because he also had a bottle of illicit krathom cocktail in his possession.

Police found the man’s car parked in a mangosteen orchard at his girlfriend’s parents’ home when they traced and apprehended him yesterday.

