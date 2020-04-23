Cop survives bonnet ride by hit-and-run driver

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A traffic policeman survived a two-kilometre-long ride clinging to the bonnet of a car that tried to run him down in Tha Sala district yesterday (Apr 22).

violencetransportpolice

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 23 April 2020, 10:22AM

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Montri Nitichai of Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Tha Sala police station holds onto a car after its driver tried to hit him yesterday (Apr 22). Photo: supplied.

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Montri Nitichai of Tha Sala police station said that he was on his motorcycle, waiting at an intersection at Tha Sala market, when a yellow Mitsubishi car with red licence plates hit the rear of his bike.

The impact was not hard and he got off the bike to talk to the driver, the policeman said. At that point, the driver accelerated towards him, leading him to jump onto the bonnet. The car then drove for about two kilometres with the policeman hanging on.

At Arthit market, the driver stopped the car suddenly, throwing the policeman off the bonnet. The driver then sped away.

Pol Capt Narongchai Khongchuay, who interrogated the policeman, said the victim did not see the face of the car driver clearly because the latter was wearing a cap. No one saw the car’s licence plate either.

Police would try to identify the wrongdoer with surveillance camera footage, he said.