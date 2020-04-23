Pol Snr Sgt Maj Montri Nitichai of Tha Sala police station said that he was on his motorcycle, waiting at an intersection at Tha Sala market, when a yellow Mitsubishi car with red licence plates hit the rear of his bike.
The impact was not hard and he got off the bike to talk to the driver, the policeman said. At that point, the driver accelerated towards him, leading him to jump onto the bonnet. The car then drove for about two kilometres with the policeman hanging on.
At Arthit market, the driver stopped the car suddenly, throwing the policeman off the bonnet. The driver then sped away.
Pol Capt Narongchai Khongchuay, who interrogated the policeman, said the victim did not see the face of the car driver clearly because the latter was wearing a cap. No one saw the car’s licence plate either.
Police would try to identify the wrongdoer with surveillance camera footage, he said.
