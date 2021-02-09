PHUKET XTRA - February 9 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Movie piracy site shut down |:| China approves own vaccine, Thai FDA still pending |:| Accused Paedo, gun toting principal quits |:| 198 new Covid cases in Thailand |:| Phuket tourism brainstorm? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 9 February 2021, 07:02PM
Close the place down. Repaint it, re-badge it "Siam" the mystical Island of love, with swa...(Read More)
While Covid-19 ( sure including variants) are spiking in Bangkok, it is silly to say that there is &...(Read More)
The English and S-Africa variants of Covid-19 shine a different light on the Pandemic. Also in Thail...(Read More)
@Capriconball, sorry, but before May 2014 I paid B75 for a beach chair at Kamala, including a fruit ...(Read More)
To boost domestic tourism while there is in Thailand a spike/boost of Covid-19 is going on is strang...(Read More)
There is a SARS epidemic. Hand out the cash and shut it all down for about 2 months- no one comes in...(Read More)
S Africa has stopped using the AZ vaccine. Soon it'll be evident what we are facing but it'...(Read More)
Speak for yourself Kurt, the former "beach culture" was nothing but greed gone rampant, wi...(Read More)
Vaccine will be useless on this gain of function manipulated virus as is now becoming evident in S A...(Read More)
Captain Jack, That you display your ignorance so publicly is astounding. Your claim is pure BS wh...(Read More)
