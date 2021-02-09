Local administration vaccine projects shut down

THAILAND: The Department of Local Administration (DLA) has issued an order to clarify that local administrations and private sector organisations cannot currently purchase or distribute COVID-19 vaccines by themselves.

CoronavirusCOVID-19drugshealth

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 9 February 2021, 02:07PM

The order. Photo: MCOT

It reiterated this by stating that only central government can purchase, manage and distribute vaccines under the proposed vaccine management plan at this stage.

The order was issued yesterday (Feb 8) by Director of the DLA Mr Prayoon Rattana-se-nee, state news broadcaster MCOT reported.

The order explained that the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) had informed the DLA that the Ombudsman had concluded that administrative officials adhere to the current law, including the purchasing of COVID-19 vaccines.

As the number of COVID-19 vaccines being imported into the country is limited, the priority is to establish an effective vaccine management campaign for those considered at high risk while ensuring the highest safety standards.

“In the first stage, only central government can purchase, manage and distribute the vaccines under the vaccine management plan, in order to distribute to the targeted group of people and be able to follow up on their symptoms after being injected,” the order stated.

“Consequently, at this stage, we do not permit private sector and local administrations to directly purchase the vaccine from the producers,” it added.

It was requested that the order be published and shared with regional district offices, local administrations and private sector groups to ensure it is adhered to.