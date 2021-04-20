The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket to test unvaccinated, untested arrivals! Booster shots likely? || April 20

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket to test unvaccinated, untested arrivals! Booster shots likely? || April 20

PHUKET XTRA - April 20 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket to test unvaccinated, untested arrivals |:| Booster shots likely later |:| Vaccines arrive in Phuket |:| Schools to open May 17 |:| Thailand Covid deaths up |:| James Bond Island recovery efforts |:| Thailand heads to ASEAN summit Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 20 April 2021, 06:33PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Foreigners reminded to follow disease prevention guidelines
Man escapes serious injuries as pickup hits tree
Thanathorn floats ‘four changes’ to deal with COVID
99,480 vaccine doses arrive in Phuket
Phuket to start testing unvaccinated, untested domestic arrivals
‘Recover at home’ virus plan
Booster shots likely needed, expert says
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid closures extended as Thailand cases hit +43,000 || April 19
Efforts underway to prevent iconic James Bond Island from collapsing
Major power outages to affect Patong
Cherng Talay falls, Phuket COVID infections reach 208
Phuket arrivals in other provinces face quarantine measures
Turtle nest found near Promthep Cape
30 Chalong Police officers ordered to self-quarantine
Fatal Tesla crash believed to be driverless

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: The July 1 dilemma

jamstock: the risk is to the long-term plans of the Globalists who are attempting to use this "...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The July 1 dilemma

Speaking of car crashes, Christy Sweet: by your logic, motorized vehicles should be outlawed as one ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The July 1 dilemma

No Christy, this is a statement done in writing by the CDC, if you like it or not. ...(Read More)

Phuket to start testing unvaccinated, untested domestic arrivals

Kurt,I recommend for you to buy a ticket to your home country.I am sure there officialdom meets all ...(Read More)

99,480 vaccine doses arrive in Phuket

Yeah Kurt.A lot of "freely" travel in Europe in the last 12 month.Hahaha,what a clown....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The July 1 dilemma

La by your logic, car crashes are not the cause of death- inertia is. Bullets fired at a high veloci...(Read More)

Thanathorn floats ‘four changes’ to deal with COVID

It IS the people's money, not the Govt's and great idea, give all people under a certain eco...(Read More)

Phuket to start testing unvaccinated, untested domestic arrivals

72 hours is a lot of chances to get exposed- and contaminate. Just shut everything down for three we...(Read More)

Thanathorn floats ‘four changes’ to deal with COVID

Progressive = new word for communist. Maybe he stops spending other proples money?...(Read More)

99,480 vaccine doses arrive in Phuket

Today international TV stations reported how Thailand grapples with 3rd wave of Covid-19. So, stop a...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand

 