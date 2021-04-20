The Phuket News
Phuket to start testing unvaccinated, untested domestic arrivals

PHUKET: Starting tomorrow (Apr 21), all people flying into Phuket will be subjected to an “Antigen Rapid Test” for COVID-19 unless they can prove they have been fully vaccinated or have had a test confirming they are are not infected with COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving on the island.

COVID-19Coronavirus
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 April 2021, 09:49AM

The decision to test unvaccinated, untested domestic arrivals was announced last night (Apr 19). Photo: PR Phuket

The official notice announcing the new requirements. Image: PR Phuket

The new rule was announced by the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee, chaired by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, last night (Apr 19).

The ruling has been announced as in effect from Apr 21-30.

Those arriving from the red-zone areas who have already completed two injections of a vaccine and those who have a COVID-Free Certificate issued within 72 hours before arriving will be allowed to enter the province.

“Those who do not meet any of the requirements in No 1 and 2 are required to do an ‘Antigen Rapid Test’ with a price of B300 and must wait for 15 minutes for the result,” the announcement said.

All arrivals by flight are required to be tested at Phuket International Airport upon arrival.

Of those arriving in Phuket by road, only arrivals from the 17 other red-zone provinces are required to be tested, said the official announcement, posted after 9:30pm last night.

The 18 ‘red-zone’ provinces, including Phuket, currently comprise: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Samut Prakan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Phuket, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, songkhla, Tak, Udon Thani, Suphan Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayaong and Khon Kaen.

All arrivals must install the MorChana app, register their travel details through the www.gophuget.com web portal, and have their arrival and travel details reported to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for the area where the arrival is staying, the announcement noted.

Those who transport goods and do not stay in Phuket overnight and have a permission document are exempt from the new requirement, the announcement noted.

DeKaaskopp | 20 April 2021 - 15:13:56 

Kurt,I recommend for you to buy a ticket to your home country.I am sure there officialdom meets all your expectations to make you feel save.Not even talking aboutall those other amenities you will find over there which you are missing here.Allow yourself a better life over there.

Christy Sweet | 20 April 2021 - 14:12:14 

72 hours is a lot of chances to get exposed- and contaminate. Just shut everything down for three weeks and be done with it. Give people money to get by. There's money  to be had- find it.

r u sure | 20 April 2021 - 11:26:16 

Kurt as previously mentioned As you know absolutely everything. We can arrange a meeting for you with the Governor. After he has taken on board your suggestions, knowledge and expertise.  All our problems will then be solved!   Simple!

Kurt | 20 April 2021 - 11:11:33 

@Fascinated,  we wonder, but Thai Officialdom doesn't. They rest after the Thai tiger paperwork is done. End of traject. The executive reality handling probably not 'ordered'. So, no one responsible. Safest not do anything thinking. Actually understandable as rule after rule tumbles over us.

Fascinated | 20 April 2021 - 10:26:39 

One wonders how they will prove which province they drove in from? I came back from Trang last Sunday and wasn't asked where I came from. I could have driven in from anywhere.  "Excuse me Sir, have you come from a red zone province' 'Of course not, Officer'. 'Jolly good then, have a nice day'. It depends on integrity and we have seen where that gets us so far.

Kurt | 20 April 2021 - 09:54:44 

Finally the light comes on at Phuket. I advocate that measure already several times in the past.

 

