Phuket to start testing unvaccinated, untested domestic arrivals

PHUKET: Starting tomorrow (Apr 21), all people flying into Phuket will be subjected to an “Antigen Rapid Test” for COVID-19 unless they can prove they have been fully vaccinated or have had a test confirming they are are not infected with COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving on the island.

COVID-19Coronavirus

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 April 2021, 09:49AM

The official notice announcing the new requirements. Image: PR Phuket

The decision to test unvaccinated, untested domestic arrivals was announced last night (Apr 19). Photo: PR Phuket

The new rule was announced by the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee, chaired by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, last night (Apr 19).

The ruling has been announced as in effect from Apr 21-30.

Those arriving from the red-zone areas who have already completed two injections of a vaccine and those who have a COVID-Free Certificate issued within 72 hours before arriving will be allowed to enter the province.

“Those who do not meet any of the requirements in No 1 and 2 are required to do an ‘Antigen Rapid Test’ with a price of B300 and must wait for 15 minutes for the result,” the announcement said.

All arrivals by flight are required to be tested at Phuket International Airport upon arrival.

Of those arriving in Phuket by road, only arrivals from the 17 other red-zone provinces are required to be tested, said the official announcement, posted after 9:30pm last night.

The 18 ‘red-zone’ provinces, including Phuket, currently comprise: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Samut Prakan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Phuket, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, songkhla, Tak, Udon Thani, Suphan Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayaong and Khon Kaen.

All arrivals must install the MorChana app, register their travel details through the www.gophuget.com web portal, and have their arrival and travel details reported to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for the area where the arrival is staying, the announcement noted.

Those who transport goods and do not stay in Phuket overnight and have a permission document are exempt from the new requirement, the announcement noted.