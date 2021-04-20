99,480 vaccine doses arrive in Phuket

PHUKET: Nearly 100,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine ‘CoronaVac’ arrived in Phuket yesterday (Apr 19) to provide the second vaccination injection for the people who received their first jab earlier this month.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 April 2021, 10:49AM

In total, 99,480 vaccines were delivered, arriving at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Hospital pharmaceutical staff checked that the vaccine doses’ temperature remained within the correct limits (between 2-8ºC) during transport, and confirmed the number of doses delivered, and the serial number and lot number of the doses, confirmed a report by the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO)

Of the 99,480 doses of the vaccine confirmed received, 39,480 doses will remain in store at Vachira hospital, 30,000 doses will be delivered to Thalang Hospital, 20,000 doses to Patong Hospital and 10,000 doses to Chalong Hospital, Vachira hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol explained in a video posted online last night.

The vaccine doses will be used to resume the mass-vaccination campaign, which will resume on Thursday (Apr 22) and continue through to Apr 30, he said.

The doses will be used to provide second vaccination injections for 90,000 members of the public, as well as 9,000 medical and public health personnel and 480 police, military and frontline personnel.

The PPHO has announced a goal of providing 8,000-9,000 injections a day

The five vaccination service centres used in the initial mass-vaccination rollout will reopen to continue the campaign, located at the Indoor Sports Stadium in Saphan Hin, Angsana Laguna Phuket resort in Cherng Talay, Phuket Orchid Resort in Karon, Phuket International Airport (X-Terminal building) and Jungceylon shopping mall in Patong.

“Those who already have had the first injection will receive an SMS for an vaccination appointment on their phones. The SMS will tell you the date and time you have to come to the vaccination stations,” Dr Chalermpong said.

“For those who are waiting for vaccination in May, we will inform you later,” he said.

People who have already had their first injection but who have not received an SMS confirming the second vaccination appointment can check at the “Phuket Must Win” website (click here).

“If you do not find your name, you can come to the vaccination station and present your certificate to staff after 3pm each day, Dr Chalermpong said.

“Please come to get your second injection!” he urged.

Joining Dr Chalermpong in the video was PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon and Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong.

“I want to remind you that if you are vaccinated, you still have a chance to be infected, but the symptoms will not be very bad. We still need to follow the disease control measures and keep being hygienic.” Dr Kusak said.

Vice Governor Piyapong added, “This vaccination will be only for the second injection. Those who want the first injection, we will open for registration on Apr 20 [today]. For vaccination in May, we will not welcome walk-in people, as we want to reduce the congestion.”