PHUKET XTRA - March 29 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket Phuket to get ready for July 1 |:| Phuketian awarded Order of Australia Medal |:| Thailand Covid cases up 39 |:| PM denies support for Myanmar junta violence |:| Phuket mayoral changes Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 29 March 2021, 07:36PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Promoting a seafood festival? Wasn't it the seafood industry that triggered the massive rise in...(Read More)
yes, sure its corruption, its Thailand, isn't it....(Read More)
@Mobile. Am I one of your "Serial Complainers?" I have lived here for 12 years. My bigge...(Read More)
Tourists are more in danger from careless taxi drivers than anything else. ...(Read More)
Mr Phiphat put the thai bar very high with benchmarks as safety, cleanness, honesty (?), sustainabil...(Read More)
I actually miss to see reality checks in Thailand. It is all hiding and wrapping up money making goa...(Read More)
Guidelines are great. They require enforcement. Voluntary self-enforcement obviously won't work....(Read More)
Thai Generals joined Myanmar generals at their military show off day, while Myanmar army same time w...(Read More)
Why Thai Government distance itselves from the International community that condems with disgust wh...(Read More)
Don't forget that among the only 8 foreign delegations was also Thailand! Of course....(Read More)
Be the first to comment.