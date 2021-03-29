All change in Phuket municipal elections

PHUKET: Patong, Phuket Town and Chalong all have new mayors, according to the preliminary results of the municipal elections held across Phuket yesterday (Mar 28).

Monday 29 March 2021, 03:55PM

Sampharat has been elected Mayor of Pa Khlok, according to preliminary results of the elections yesterday (Mar 28).

Wicharasorn has been elected Mayor of Karon, according to preliminary results of the elections yesterday (Mar 28).

Suniran Rachatapruek has been elected Mayor of Cherng Talay Municipality, according to preliminary results of the elections yesterday (Mar 28).

Yorsengrathas has been elected Mayor of Rassada, according to preliminary results of the elections yesterday (Mar 28).

Aroon Solos has retained his seat as Mayor of Rawai, according to preliminary results of the elections yesterday (Mar 28).

Chaianan Sutthikul has been re-elected Mayor of Kathu, according to preliminary results of the elections yesterday (Mar 28).

Thanaporn Ongsantiphap has been elected Mayor of Chalong, according to preliminary results of the elections yesterday (Mar 28).

Saroj Angkhanaphilas has been elected Phuket City Mayor, according to preliminary results of the elections yesterday (Mar 28).

Chalermsak Maneesri has been elected Patong Mayor, according to preliminary results of the elections yesterday (Mar 28).

The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) revealed the preliminary winners to The Phuket News Thai-language sister newspaper Khao Phuket this afternoon.

More than 230,000 eligible voters turned out to cast their votes for candidates contesting the positions of mayor or as councillors in the 12 municipalities across Phuket: Phuket City, Patong, Kathu, Wichit, Chalong, Rawai, Rassada, Srisoonthorn, Karon, Cherng Talay, Thepkrasattri and Pa Khlok.

However, PEC Chief Passakon Siripakayapon cautioned that the official results of the election might take 30-60 days to announce.

Among the unofficial winners announced today (Mar 29) was Chalermsak Maneesri, who won the election for Patong Mayor.

Mr Chalermsak, representing Patong Palang Mai Party (Patong New Power Party), was No 1 on the ballot.

Mr Chalermsak was elected Patong mayor in November 2002 after his brother Surasak was removed from office by Interior Minister at the time, Purachai Piemsomboon, for election fraud.

Then Mr Chalermsak and his entire 17-member council were themselves dismissed from office for election fraud in November 2003.

Now Mr Chalermsak finds himself standing on the verge of victory in being elected mayor of Phuket’s busiest tourism town, again.

“Thank you to all the votes from the parents and brothers of Patong who trusted and chose me as the mayor of Patong, Mr Chalermsak posted on the Patong Power Team Facebook page earlier today.

Another surprise result was long-standing Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana being ousted by former Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) councillor Saroj Angkhanaphilas.

Mr Saroj, representing the Rak Phuket Party (Love Phuket Party), was allocated No 2 on the ballot.

“I would like to thank you for every encouragement, all the support from the brothers and sisters of Phuket Municipality.. We (Phuket Municipality residents) all join hands to reach this point with hope… Hope that the quality of our family’s lives and the future of our children is about to change for the better.. Rak Phuket team is involved in making everyone’s hopes come true .. ‘Then we will change the city together.’ Thank you,” Mr Saroj posted online today.

According to the preliminary counts, Aroon Solos has so far kept his seat as Mayor of Rawai, Kreetha Chotiwichphiphat looks set to reclaim his position as Mayor of Wichit, and Chaianan Sutthikul appears to have kept his seat as Mayor of Kathu.

However, Samran Jindaphon appears to have lost his seat as Chalong Mayor to Ms Thanaporn Ongsantiphap of the Ruam Pattana Chalong Party (Chalong Development Together Party), who ran for elections as No 3 on the ballot.

In the remaining municipalities, according to the initial counts, the following candidates have been elected as follows:

Jadet Wicharasorn, Mayor of Karon

Nakharin Yorsengrathas, Mayor of Rassada

Suniran Rachatapruek Mayor of Cherng Talay Municipality

Prasong Trairat Mayor of Thepkasattri

Chalermpol Kerdsup Mayor of Srisoonthorn

Panaya Sampharat, Mayor of Pa Khlok

Staff at the PEC explained that in accordance with election law the PEC will forward the ballots to the Election Commission of Thailand in Bangkok for confirmation of the results, which by law must be announced within 30 days of the election, notwithstanding any complaints filed against candidates.

“The Election Commission will complete the count as soon as possible and announce the election results within 60 days of the election day,” a PEC staffer said.





