Phuket reopening plan approved

PHUKET: The Phuket Sandbox plan has been officially approved by the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) to allow the island to reopen to foreign tourists by first reducing then eliminating mandatory quarantine requirements.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccinetourism

By The Phuket News

Friday 26 March 2021, 05:47PM

Photo: Royal Thai Government

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn announced today (Mar 26) that tourists visiting Phuket who have been vaccinated and tested negative will now have the mandatory quarantine period reduced to seven days.

From July 1 quarantine will not be required for tourists visiting the island, on the basis they have been vaccinated and tested negative for COVID-19.

“In the second quarter of this year, we will open for tourists who are fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine to some areas, but they have to face quarantine for seven days,” he said.

“The areas are Phuket, Phang Nga, Koh Smui, Pattaya, and Chaing Mai.

“For the third quarter, tourists will not face quarantine only in Phuket,” he said.

“Then, in the last quarter, we will open for tourists without quarantine in Krabi, Phang Nga, Koh Samui, Pattaya and Chiang Mai. However, they still must follow disease control measures,” he added.

“For the roadmap to open Phuket as the first area in the country, 70% of people on the island must be vaccinated to create the herd immunity before July 1,” he said.

“We expect about 100,000 tourists to visit Phuket in the second quarter, and more tourists thereafter.

“Within this year, we expect about 6.5 million tourists to visit Thailand and generate income estimated at B350 billion.”