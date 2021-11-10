|
|
PHUKET XTRA - November 10 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket Provincial Hall completed? |:| Government allows Loy Krathong events nationwide |:| 53 total Covid-19 cases in Phuket |:| Government defends unlicensed ATK sales Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 10 November 2021, 07:24PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Are the covid19 pandemic been canceled in Thailand, looks like that. ...(Read More)
The real full building costs of new Provincial Hall will never be clearly disclosed. It would spoil ...(Read More)
How about cleaning up the island and dealing with waste recycling and disposal issues - a few more s...(Read More)
Seems to be along the lines of the mine 'detectors'. Follow the money!...(Read More)
Criminal charges? According to this report it was the Thai lady who did the assaulting...(Read More)
At least they are wearing masks- the western tourists are already flouting this requirement en masse...(Read More)
400k- definitely something dodgy going on. A nice little earner- clearly far more to this that we wi...(Read More)
Thai Officialdom to busy with 90 day reports, Thai Pass bureaucracy of legal foreigners. To many HiS...(Read More)
Wait 14 to 21 days to se if this test and go are a success. ...(Read More)
We now have a travel bubble with Singapore and some Pacific nations. This gives us virtually the sam...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.