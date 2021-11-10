BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Government allows Loy Krathong events nationwide

BANGKOK: The government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration will allow the organisation of Loy Krathong events nationwide on Nov 19, provided measures to restrict the spread of coronavirus are taken.

cultureCOVID-19Coronavirushealth
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 10 November 2021, 05:15PM

Family members prepare to release their floats in a Loy Krathong festival at the Kasetsart University lake in Bangkok in October last year. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

Sumanee Wacharasin, hazard communication director of the Department of Disease Control, said today (Nov 10) that Loy Krathong float events would be divided into two categories, reports the Bangkok Post.

The first one concerns activities by individuals, families and small groups of people.

These will be subject to disease control measures and personal hygiene practices advised by the Public Health Ministry.

The practices cover the use of face masks, social distancing and hand washing.

The second category refers to large events like those usually organised in Bangkok, Sukhothai and Chiang Mai provinces. They must be approved by the respective provincial communicable disease committees.

The committees would supervise the organisation of both small and large events to make sure organisers comply with disease control measures, Dr Sumanee said.

The government will require Loy Krathong event organisers to provide protective gear including face masks for themselves and staff, limit the numbers of visitors, impose social distancing on all activities (including distancing among audience members at performances), set up body temperature checkpoints, provide hand sanitiser gel, conduct regular surface cleaning, install bins with covers and conduct regular cleaning of toilets.

Nasa12 | 10 November 2021 - 18:14:00 

Are the covid19 pandemic been canceled in Thailand, looks like that.

 

