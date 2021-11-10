BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 50 new COVID cases

Phuket marks 50 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 50 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 9) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 16,010.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 10 November 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:56pm.

The report marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and two new infections among ‘Test & Go’ tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 126. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in total in October and so far seven deaths already this month.

Meanwhile, the 50 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 355, as follows:

  • Nov 3 - 50 new cases
  • Nov 4 - 54 new cases
  • Nov 5 - 62 new cases
  • Nov 6 - 55 new cases
  • Nov 7 - 45 new cases
  • Nov 8 - 39 new cases
  • Nov 9 - 50 new cases

The current total of 16,010 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 35 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 226 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1, or the eight Test & Go tourists who have tested positive after the entry scheme began on Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 600 people were under medical care or supervision, two more than the 598 reported the day before.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

The report also marked 15,410 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 51 more than the 15,359 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 10 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 21, from 139 to 118.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 9, there were five ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 52 ‘Yellow’ patients (-19) and just 51 ‘Green’ patients (-6).

A further 226 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+9), and 118 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation” (-14), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report posted last night marked that of 4,615 hospital beds in total available (+3 from yesterday), 452 were occupied (-30 from yesterday).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

TAT looks to quality, first time tourists
New Phuket Provincial Hall blessed with Garuda installation
Polish PM accuses Putin of masterminding Belarus migrant ‘attack’
Government to order 2 million molnupiravir pills
Government defends unlicensed ATK sales
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: World’s biggest floating solar farm goes online in Thailand, Russians return to Phuket |:| November 9
MTrading Forex Partnership Program
Trouble at the coffee shop
Keep your guard up, says Governor
Air travellers not a COVID problem, illegal migrants a headache
Government to boost medical arsenal
Phuket marks 39 new COVID cases
PM stresses Thailand-U.S. partnerships
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket looks towards for road safety, Beware of fake Thailand Pass websites |:| November 8
Live your lives normally, but carefully, says Vachira director

 

Phuket community
TAT looks to quality, first time tourists

How about cleaning up the island and dealing with waste recycling and disposal issues - a few more s...(Read More)

Government defends unlicensed ATK sales

Seems to be along the lines of the mine 'detectors'. Follow the money!...(Read More)

Trouble at the coffee shop

Criminal charges? According to this report it was the Thai lady who did the assaulting...(Read More)

Air travellers not a COVID problem, illegal migrants a headache

At least they are wearing masks- the western tourists are already flouting this requirement en masse...(Read More)

Trouble at the coffee shop

400k- definitely something dodgy going on. A nice little earner- clearly far more to this that we wi...(Read More)

Air travellers not a COVID problem, illegal migrants a headache

Thai Officialdom to busy with 90 day reports, Thai Pass bureaucracy of legal foreigners. To many HiS...(Read More)

Keep your guard up, says Governor

Wait 14 to 21 days to se if this test and go are a success. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

We now have a travel bubble with Singapore and some Pacific nations. This gives us virtually the sam...(Read More)

Live your lives normally, but carefully, says Vachira director

Common sense finally prevails ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

Looks like Thai authority wants to capture the tourists that got covid, send them to hospital to rip...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Exotic Fishing Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions

 