Phuket marks 50 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 50 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 9) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 16,010.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 10 November 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:56pm.

The report marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and two new infections among ‘Test & Go’ tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 126. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in total in October and so far seven deaths already this month.

Meanwhile, the 50 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 355, as follows:

Nov 3 - 50 new cases

Nov 4 - 54 new cases

Nov 5 - 62 new cases

Nov 6 - 55 new cases

Nov 7 - 45 new cases

Nov 8 - 39 new cases

Nov 9 - 50 new cases

The current total of 16,010 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 35 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 226 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1, or the eight Test & Go tourists who have tested positive after the entry scheme began on Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 600 people were under medical care or supervision, two more than the 598 reported the day before.

The report also marked 15,410 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 51 more than the 15,359 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 10 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 21, from 139 to 118.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 9, there were five ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 52 ‘Yellow’ patients (-19) and just 51 ‘Green’ patients (-6).

A further 226 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+9), and 118 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation” (-14), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report posted last night marked that of 4,615 hospital beds in total available (+3 from yesterday), 452 were occupied (-30 from yesterday).