The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket sees 100+ cases for 3rd straight day |:| August 23

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket sees 100+ cases for 3rd straight day |:| August 23

PHUKET XTRA - August 23 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Third straight days of 100+ cases in Phuket |:| New Phuket conditions to reconsider Sandbox scheme |:| B5bn Phuket recovery fund’ sought |:| Phuket’s Hungry Ghost Festival Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 23 August 2021, 07:29PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

B5bn ‘Phuket recovery fund’ sought, as 80% of island businesses fight to survive
Yingluck bemoans lost development because of Prayut coup
Electricity outage to affect Patong
German tourists rescued after kayak blown off Phuket
Phuket new daily cases remain in the hundreds
Probe after drug suspect dies in cop’s extortion bid
Police arrest at least 35 protesters in Bangkok
Por Tor Festival underway in Phuket Town
German man found dead in Patong
Bank of Thailand plans to test its retail digital currency
Police remove containers, change policy
HOMA pioneers community vision in Phuket Town as it partners with local street artist ‘Kailand’
Phuket marks 126 new COVID cases
Phuket Opinion: Punishing tourists for wanting a drink
650kg of crystal meth found floating off Trang

 

Phuket community
B5bn ‘Phuket recovery fund’ sought, as 80% of island businesses fight to survive

Or.. divest from tourism which is an unsustainable economy in every way- bad for pretty much all liv...(Read More)

B5bn ‘Phuket recovery fund’ sought, as 80% of island businesses fight to survive

What a strange selection to 'help', first illegal hotels, then taxi drivers who have zero co...(Read More)

B5bn ‘Phuket recovery fund’ sought, as 80% of island businesses fight to survive

Stuff the taxis and tuk tuks- they deserve no support or sympathy until the reform and charge realis...(Read More)

Phuket new daily cases remain in the hundreds

which is the percentage of vaccinated people in Phuket region?...(Read More)

Probe after drug suspect dies in cop’s extortion bid

The subordinate should be rewarded but will probably be ostracized for doing what any civilized huma...(Read More)

Probe after drug suspect dies in cop’s extortion bid

Drug overdose or asphyxiation? Should be very easy to prove assuming the body has been "secured...(Read More)

B5bn ‘Phuket recovery fund’ sought, as 80% of island businesses fight to survive

Half the time Phuket officialdom doesn't know what it is doing, not disturbed by any thinking ab...(Read More)

B5bn ‘Phuket recovery fund’ sought, as 80% of island businesses fight to survive

@Jamstock, when almost everyone on Phuket got vaccinated, as you wrote, why Officialdom stubborn con...(Read More)

Phuket new daily cases remain in the hundreds

I'm hearing rumours of the market at the Heroines Monument having been closed and locked down. A...(Read More)

Phuket marks 126 new COVID cases

I guess PN is just using a press release for these numbers, but someone, somewhere, should try to ma...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PaintFX
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SAii Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Thai Residential

 