|
|
PHUKET XTRA - August 23 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Third straight days of 100+ cases in Phuket |:| New Phuket conditions to reconsider Sandbox scheme |:| B5bn Phuket recovery fund’ sought |:| Phuket’s Hungry Ghost Festival Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 23 August 2021, 07:29PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Or.. divest from tourism which is an unsustainable economy in every way- bad for pretty much all liv...(Read More)
What a strange selection to 'help', first illegal hotels, then taxi drivers who have zero co...(Read More)
Stuff the taxis and tuk tuks- they deserve no support or sympathy until the reform and charge realis...(Read More)
which is the percentage of vaccinated people in Phuket region?...(Read More)
The subordinate should be rewarded but will probably be ostracized for doing what any civilized huma...(Read More)
Drug overdose or asphyxiation? Should be very easy to prove assuming the body has been "secured...(Read More)
Half the time Phuket officialdom doesn't know what it is doing, not disturbed by any thinking ab...(Read More)
@Jamstock, when almost everyone on Phuket got vaccinated, as you wrote, why Officialdom stubborn con...(Read More)
I'm hearing rumours of the market at the Heroines Monument having been closed and locked down. A...(Read More)
I guess PN is just using a press release for these numbers, but someone, somewhere, should try to ma...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.