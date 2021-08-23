Phuket new daily cases remain in the hundreds

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 124 new local infections on the island yesterday (Aug 22), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 2,652.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Monday 23 August 2021, 09:11AM

A new daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 22) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Saturday (Aug 21). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:53pm last night, also marked one new case of a Phuket Sandbox tourist being confirmed as infected.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 17.

The 124 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island to a new record of 662 in the past seven days, as follows:

Aug 16 - 50 new cases

Aug 17 - 43 new cases

Aug 18 - 89 new cases

Aug 19 - 129 new cases

Aug 20 - 101 new cases

Aug 21 - 126 new cases

Aug 22 - 124 new cases

The current total of 2,652 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 39 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 67 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 1,091 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 45 from the day before.

The report also marked 1,636 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 80 more patients than the 1,556 reported for Thursday.

The report posted last night recorded 118 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Aug 22).

Despite the 118 new suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, the total number of people now currently held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at 447, the same as reported yesterday.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 1,353 beds available for COVID patients (+340 from yesterday).

The huge influx in the number of beds means that the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients has fallen dramatically. As of Friday, the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients remains the one key factor in local officials deciding whether or not the Phuket Sandbox scheme should be suspended.

As such, despite marking an increase of 65 new patients occupying hospital beds yesterday, the total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 870, or 64.3% of the new total, compared with 79.47% yesterday when Phuket had 805 beds occupied.

According to the report issued last night 483 hospital beds in Phuket now remain available, compared with 208 beds reported available just 24 hours earlier.

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 28 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (+4); 300 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (-3) and 387 were ‘Green’ patients (+20).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released yesterday (Aug 22), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Saturday (Aug 21), as follows: