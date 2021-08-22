Por Tor Festival underway in Phuket Town

PHUKET: The annual Por Tor Festival is celebrated this year without street processions to protect people from COVID-19. The festival started on Aug 20 and will last until Aug 28.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 22 August 2021, 05:32PM

The Por Tor Festival, also known as the “Hungry Ghosts Festival” is held in the seventh lunar month in the Chinese calendar, which is believed to be when the gates of Hell open and spirits are allowed to wander the Earth and revisit homes.

During the festival, people bring food and decorated fruits to offer to the God of the Demons, Por Tor Kong, for him to pass along to the spirits. An essential offering for the festival is a red turtle-shaped cake called Ang Ku, which come in various sizes and are made from wheat flour and sugar. Turtles, to many Chinese, symbolise longevity. Yet. there will be no street parades this year because of the COVID-19 situation.

The events at participating temples are as follows: