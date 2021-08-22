The Por Tor Festival, also known as the “Hungry Ghosts Festival” is held in the seventh lunar month in the Chinese calendar, which is believed to be when the gates of Hell open and spirits are allowed to wander the Earth and revisit homes.
During the festival, people bring food and decorated fruits to offer to the God of the Demons, Por Tor Kong, for him to pass along to the spirits. An essential offering for the festival is a red turtle-shaped cake called Ang Ku, which come in various sizes and are made from wheat flour and sugar. Turtles, to many Chinese, symbolise longevity. Yet. there will be no street parades this year because of the COVID-19 situation.
The events at participating temples are as follows:
- Aug 23 – Joh Ong Shrine on Krabi Rd;
- Aug 26 – Sept 6–Por Tor Kong Shrine (Bang Niew Shrine);
- Aug 27 – Thai Hua Museum on Krabi Rd;
- Aug 28 – Ao Ke Community on Phoonpon Rd.
