PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket’s secret quarantine location and more coronavirus updates! Baby turtles hatch! || March 11

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket’s secret quarantine location and more coronavirus updates! Baby turtles hatch! || March 11

PHUKET XTRA - March 11 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket’s secret quarantine location and more coronavirus updates |:| Emergency water distribution in Phuket Town |:| Dead body found in Thalang water pipe |:| New batch of baby turtles at Bor Dan Beach! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 11 March 2020, 03:46PM

Phuket community
Emergency water distribution points set up in hard-hit area of Phuket Town

How is it possible that the richest thai province, Phuket, remain in a 3e world country stage when i...(Read More)

Emergency water distribution points set up in hard-hit area of Phuket Town

These supplies "might" hold the given amount of water, but just how much is usable? And it...(Read More)

Thais told to sit tight in Italy

For Thailand the best is to let Thai in heavenly effected coronavirus countries, like Korea, Italy a...(Read More)

Medical certificate required for travellers from risk areas as COVID-19 measures ramped up

Coming up with 'protective measures' as a Government, measures that are not protective at al...(Read More)

Srisoonthorn residents rally against quarantine zone

yet another screw up by this bungling idiot...(Read More)

Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up

Mr. K. please dont write such stupid comments....(Read More)

CP Group splashes B332bn to buy Tesco Thailand, Malaysia ops

What we are all “waiting for” Kurt is for YOU to leave Thailand, lol. ...(Read More)

Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up

Yes Kurt, I’ve always thought that Thai people are too polite. They should stop it immediately, a...(Read More)

Medical certificate required for travellers from risk areas as COVID-19 measures ramped up

You need a health certificate now if you come from Italy wanting to enter Austria.Must be according ...(Read More)

Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up

Looks like the censors are back and active at PN...arbitrary as it may be. Let Jor go off on his rac...(Read More)

 

