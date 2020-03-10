Srisoonthorn residents rally against quarantine zone

PHUKET: More than 100 local residents gathered at the Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation College in Srisoonthorn yesterday (Mar 9) to rally against a COVID-19 quarantine zone being set up there.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 10 March 2020, 05:13PM

Governor Phakaphong offered no immediate concrete solution to the residents’ concerns, but said he understood their predicament. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 100 local people gathered to argue against a quarantine zone being set up at the Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation College in Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Bunk beds have already been set up at the college. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Bunk beds have already been set up at the college. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 100 local people gathered to argue against a quarantine zone being set up at the Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation College in Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The rally followed Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana last Friday (Mar 6) announcing the college was one of four areas had been designated as quarantine zones where arrivals from South Korea were to remain for 14 days before being allowed to roam the island. (See story here.)

Srisoonthorn Mayor Worawut Songyot yesterday said that local residents in principle did not object to the college itself being designated as a quarantine zone.

What did concern them was that the college building is located in a government compound where four other government offices are located.

The compound itself is a focal point for community activities, especially after work hours, he said.

“Local people are worried about it because the location will have risk people in the area and it would not be safe enough with a quarantine zone established there.

“The safest option is for the quarantine zone to be some other place, not here,” Mayor Worawut said.

Phuket Governor Phakaphong arrived in person soon after news of the rally had spread.

Governor Phakaphong explained to the residents gathered at the site, “I am following the announcement in the Government Gazette that came into effect on Mar 6 after the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee held an urgent meeting regarding people arriving from the Republic of Korea.

“To support the situation, measures have been issued for surveillance, prevention, observation of groups traveling from Korea in line with Section 34 of the Communicable Disease Control Act 2015 to protect the safety of Phuket people,” he said.

Governor Phakaphong offered no immediate concrete solution to the residents’ concerns, but said he understood their predicament.

“People are worried that this place is not safe. I will raise this issue with the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee,” he said.