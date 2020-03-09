Woman’s body found lodged in Thalang water pipe

PHUKET: A female body was found lodged in a pipe at a waterway behind Tharue Shrine in Moo 3, Srisoonthorn, Thalang, yesterday (Mar 8).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 9 March 2020, 04:32PM

Police and rescue workers at the site where the woman’s body was found, lodged in a water pipe. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police, together with Kusoldharm rescue workers, went to the scene at approximately 11am to be shown the body of the woman which was stuck in a water pipe in Klong Huatha along the shrimp ponds.

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasob of Thalang police reported that, on initial examination, it appeared the body had been there for around 15 days. The body was bloated and had partially disintegrated.

A black bra was tied to the neck and the shirt worn had been torn apart.

The body was taken to Thalang Hospital where doctors discovered that the body’s skull was broken. Initial estimates suggest the woman may be 40 years-old and just over five feet tall.

The body later was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for in-depth examination in order to find the cause of death.

“At this stage we do not know who the woman is and the body is still under examination,” Capt Kraisorn explained.