BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket schools allowed to reopen, but will they? || January 20

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket schools allowed to reopen, but will they? || January 20

PHUKET XTRA - January 20 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket schools allowed to reopen |:| One new COVID death in Thailand |:| Road encroaching on forest land |:| Class Act Media wins APAC Insider Business Award Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 20 January 2021, 05:55PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials confirmed involved in protected forest encroachment
Phuket Smart Bus grinds to a halt – again
‘Peeping’ park officer will be charged, confirm police
1.34m co-payment rights claimed in minutes
Trump pardons 73 people, including Steve Bannon, on last day
Police investigate scamsters for taking vehicles on promise of making car payments
Phuket schools may reopen tomorrow, confirms Vice Governor
87 years in jail for lese majeste sets new record
Class Act Media wins APAC Insider Business Award
PM vows action against ‘false’ stories on vaccine plan
Appeal to find missing Phuket man, 43, last seen heading to cockfight
B210bn hardship aid gets nod
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Brit-made vaccine on brink of approval for Thailand! Free jabs some Phuket foreigners! || January 19
Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest
Phuket Town bar gets hit with triple charge after inspection

 

Phuket community
87 years in jail for lese majeste sets new record

The law was suspended for almost 2 years on request of His majesty the King.. Why this law has been ...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

@ Galong, 'How much trouble is it to patrol Phuket'? Good question! Probably that is not i...(Read More)

Man killed in motorbike, truck collision in Pa Khlok

Another U turn point accident Another needless death. Condolences to the family of the motorcyclis...(Read More)

Government buys 35m more AstraZeneca doses

@kjw001. The vaccines are not yet on Phuket. After arrival, Officialdom will start to think further...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

I have been here 11 years and in that time there has been constant development inside Sirinat Nation...(Read More)

Phuket Town bar gets hit with triple charge after inspection

Seen the photos, this is not a temporarily hided cheap place. Must be well known by Phuket Town auth...(Read More)

Phuket Town bar gets hit with triple charge after inspection

How long is this Town Bar already existing with, of course, the knowledge and under the eyes of Phuk...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

It seems many 'Big Men' cause a lot of damage to the beauty, flora and fauna of Phuket islan...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

A large section of forest on the hills above Naiharn/Sai Yuan has also been cut and burnt recently. ...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

Galong, I agree with you. Those useless "officials" don't even notice huge resorts bei...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dewa Phuket Resort
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Benihana Phuket
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design

 