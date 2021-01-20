BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket schools may reopen tomorrow, confirms Vice Governor

Phuket schools may reopen tomorrow, confirms Vice Governor

PHUKET: Schools across Phuket may reopen tomorrow after the provincial order forcing all schools across the island to close expires today, Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Chuwong has announced.

COVID-19Coronavirus
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 20 January 2021, 11:28AM

Screenshot: Phuket Radio Thailand

Screenshot: Phuket Radio Thailand

Although the two-week closure to prevent any potential outbreak of COVID-19 was made clear in the initial order forcing schools to close, there has been much misinformation and misunderstanding about school closures circulating online, Vice Governor Piyapong explained through a press conference broadcast live through Facebook this morning (Jan 20).

“The order for schools to remain closed expires today, so they may reopen tomorrow,” Mr Piyaphong said

“However, whether or not a school remains closed is a decision for each school. It is their choice,” he explained.

V/Gov Piyapong cited Muang Thalang School as an example.

“The school will remain closed as some students come from Phang Nga to attend classes at the school. The traveling time spent by these students to come to the school is quite long, as they must pass the checking process [at the bridge onto the island],” he said.

Muang Thalang school announced yesterday that the school will remain closed and all students are to continue their classes online. At this stage the school is set to re-open on Feb 1.

Thanyapura

V/Gov Piyaphong said, “We are trying to figure out how to make it easier for these students to attend classes at the school.”

Mr Piyaphong urged local reporters and media to post more comprehensive reports to ensure clarity in understanding among the public.

“Some reporters use short phrases such as ‘school closed’ but the details of which school is closed and other details is not taken seriously. Only which school is mentioned, not the other details,” he said.

“Short words make it easy for people to misunderstand.. My new team has had to work so hard to answer questions from student’s parents about this issue.

“Please report the information carefully and correctly. Please do not make people panic,” V/Gov Piyapong said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

87 years in jail for lese majeste sets new record
Class Act Media wins APAC Insider Business Award
PM vows action against ‘false’ stories on vaccine plan
Appeal to find missing Phuket man, 43, last seen heading to cockfight
B210bn hardship aid gets nod
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Brit-made vaccine on brink of approval for Thailand! Free jabs some Phuket foreigners! || January 19
Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest
Phuket Town bar gets hit with triple charge after inspection
Thailand’s tourism industry and coronavirus 2021
CCSA frets about Malaysia virus spill
WHO, China could have acted faster on pandemic: experts
No need for COVID-19 test to extend visa, says Phuket Immigration
Government denies rift with Mor Chana creators
AstraZeneca jabs tipped to get nod for ‘emergency use’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand to consider legalised gambling to combat Covid-19 || January 18

 

Phuket community
87 years in jail for lese majeste sets new record

The law was suspended for almost 2 years on request of His majesty the King.. Why this law has been ...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

@ Galong, 'How much trouble is it to patrol Phuket'? Good question! Probably that is not i...(Read More)

Man killed in motorbike, truck collision in Pa Khlok

Another U turn point accident Another needless death. Condolences to the family of the motorcyclis...(Read More)

Government buys 35m more AstraZeneca doses

@kjw001. The vaccines are not yet on Phuket. After arrival, Officialdom will start to think further...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

I have been here 11 years and in that time there has been constant development inside Sirinat Nation...(Read More)

Phuket Town bar gets hit with triple charge after inspection

Seen the photos, this is not a temporarily hided cheap place. Must be well known by Phuket Town auth...(Read More)

Phuket Town bar gets hit with triple charge after inspection

How long is this Town Bar already existing with, of course, the knowledge and under the eyes of Phuk...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

It seems many 'Big Men' cause a lot of damage to the beauty, flora and fauna of Phuket islan...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

A large section of forest on the hills above Naiharn/Sai Yuan has also been cut and burnt recently. ...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

Galong, I agree with you. Those useless "officials" don't even notice huge resorts bei...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Benihana Phuket
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential

 