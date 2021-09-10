The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket restrictions discussed, Phi Phi self isolates, 2 Politicos sacked |:| September 10

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket restrictions discussed, Phi Phi self isolates, 2 Politicos sacked |:| September 10

PHUKET XTRA - September 10 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket Covid Update |:| Third booster shots in Phuket |:| Prime Ministers sacks 2 deputies in censure debate fallout |:| Minister urges approval of Kratom products |:| Virus scare closes sees Phi Phi self-isolate |:| Phuket restrictions on the agenda Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 10 September 2021, 06:07PM

