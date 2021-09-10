|
|
PHUKET XTRA - September 10 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket Covid Update |:| Third booster shots in Phuket |:| Prime Ministers sacks 2 deputies in censure debate fallout |:| Minister urges approval of Kratom products |:| Virus scare closes sees Phi Phi self-isolate |:| Phuket restrictions on the agenda Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 10 September 2021, 06:07PM
Welcome to capitalism where people are incarcerated solely to facilitate making money. What's ...(Read More)
@Kurt "So no where in the world are they yet giving 3rd booster vaccinations" What a ty...(Read More)
It's clear, world wide, that Phuket now is not tourist destination. Realizing what you have to d...(Read More)
This could be the answer to getting rid of the jet skis once and for all. Phuket officials, please c...(Read More)
The closure of Boutique hotels is nothing to do with COVID and everything to do with them ignoring w...(Read More)
So much for "living to learn with COVID". 7 positive tests and they close down the whole i...(Read More)
Nice, I just reported the Thai gov't as FAKE gov't to above website....(Read More)
CP is attacked?! Anyone who owns a Truemove sim (True = a CP company), is aware of the suspicious te...(Read More)
Phkt-2016, Vachira hospital has 2 vaccination sites, 1 at her grounds ( chinese vaccines). You see ...(Read More)
So no where in the world are they yet giving 3rd (booster)vaccinations. Studies about it are not con...(Read More)
