Virus scare sees Phi Phi self-isolate

KRABI: Authorities have announced temporary restrictions to limit movement to and from Phi Phi Island in Krabi to curb the spread of COVID-19 there.

Friday 10 September 2021, 07:46AM

Access will be limited from tomorrow (Sept 11) until Sept 18, after the island recorded seven confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Two Koh Phi Phi police officers and five migrant workers at a wastewater treatment construction site camp were found infected, while 36 other workers were waiting for test results.

Phi Phi Tourist Business Association president Prasert Wongna said the association has informed tourism operators and state agencies across the island about the outbreak.

Ao Nang Tambon Administrative Organisation and Moo 7 and 8, administrative officials then ordered restricted movement to and from the island for seven days, starting from tomorrow to disinfect areas and conduct active case finding on the island.

Tourists under Phuket Sandbox scheme can still travel to the island via its special boat service, which will also include health workers, rescuers and courier services. Those who need to contact Koh Phi Phi police directly must obtain a permit to do so first, a source said.