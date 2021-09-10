Phuket marks 211 new cases, deaths climb to 33

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 211 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 9) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 6,391.

By The Phuket News

Friday 10 September 2021, 08:21AM

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8:30pm last night, marked one new case of a Phuket Sandbox tourist being confirmed as infected, and two more deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The latest deaths bring the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since last Saturday (Sept 4) to 13, and bring the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 Apr 3 to 33.

The new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,619, as follows:

Sept 3 - 242 new cases

Sept 4 - 240 new cases

Sept 5 - 241 new cases

Sept 6 - 232 new cases

Sept 7 - 234 new cases

Sept 8 - 219 new cases

Sept 9 - 211 new cases

The current total of 6,391 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 89 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 2,964 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 109 from the 2,855 reported the day before.

The report also marked 3,591 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 100 more patients than the 3,491 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 43 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by 148, from 937 to 1,085.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,361 beds available for COVID patients (-200 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 1,915 (-118) or 81.11% of the total number of beds.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 337 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 654 were ‘Green’ patients (-30).

At the time this report was posted an updated version of the map showing the locations of local infections had not been released. The most recent map showing the number of local infections across the island was posted on Wednesday, marking the infections recorded on Tuesday.