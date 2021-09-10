The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 211 new cases, deaths climb to 33

Phuket marks 211 new cases, deaths climb to 33

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 211 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 9) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 6,391.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 10 September 2021, 08:21AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

Details of the new cases reported for yesterday. Image: PPHO

Details of the new cases reported for yesterday. Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8:30pm last night, marked one new case of a Phuket Sandbox tourist being confirmed as infected, and two more deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The latest deaths bring the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since last Saturday (Sept 4) to 13, and bring the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 Apr 3 to 33.

The new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,619, as follows:

  • Sept 3 - 242 new cases
  • Sept 4 - 240 new cases
  • Sept 5 - 241 new cases
  • Sept 6 - 232 new cases
  • Sept 7 - 234 new cases
  • Sept 8 - 219 new cases
  • Sept 9 - 211 new cases

The current total of 6,391 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 89 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 2,964 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 109 from the 2,855 reported the day before.

The report also marked 3,591 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 100 more patients than the 3,491 reported yesterday.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

The report recorded 43 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by 148, from 937 to 1,085.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,361 beds available for COVID patients (-200 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 1,915 (-118) or 81.11% of the total number of beds.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 337 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 654 were ‘Green’ patients (-30).

At the time this report was posted an updated version of the map showing the locations of local infections had not been released. The most recent map showing the number of local infections across the island was posted on Wednesday, marking the infections recorded on Tuesday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

BAAC offers special loans for cannabis farming
Three held in ‘Nong Gina’ probe
Phuket bar closures, alcohol restrictions hit agenda
Phuket police warn ‘Krungthai Jaidee Loan’ confirmed fake news
Hospital hackers based in US: Police
Virus scare sees Phi Phi self-isolate
Heads roll after censure debate
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Test kit results to enter Phuket? Russian arrested for B50mn Pattaya art theft |:| September 9
Rollout of third-dose ‘booster jabs’ underway in Phuket
Park officials on lookout for crocodile
Key Questions about Cashless Payments
Arrivals warned to not use saliva COVID-19 test kits
FDA considers jab for 3-year-olds
Man sentenced for racist message to England footballers
Digital Health Pass to be required for domestic flights

 

Phuket community
Phuket bar closures, alcohol restrictions hit agenda

This could be the answer to getting rid of the jet skis once and for all. Phuket officials, please c...(Read More)

Phuket bar closures, alcohol restrictions hit agenda

The closure of Boutique hotels is nothing to do with COVID and everything to do with them ignoring w...(Read More)

Virus scare sees Phi Phi self-isolate

So much for "living to learn with COVID". 7 positive tests and they close down the whole i...(Read More)

Phuket police warn ‘Krungthai Jaidee Loan’ confirmed fake news

Nice, I just reported the Thai gov't as FAKE gov't to above website....(Read More)

Hospital hackers based in US: Police

CP is attacked?! Anyone who owns a Truemove sim (True = a CP company), is aware of the suspicious te...(Read More)

Rollout of third-dose ‘booster jabs’ underway in Phuket

Phkt-2016, Vachira hospital has 2 vaccination sites, 1 at her grounds ( chinese vaccines). You see ...(Read More)

Rollout of third-dose ‘booster jabs’ underway in Phuket

So no where in the world are they yet giving 3rd (booster)vaccinations. Studies about it are not con...(Read More)

Rollout of third-dose ‘booster jabs’ underway in Phuket

phkt-2016, Brazil thinks the opposite. Returns 21 million chinese vaccines to China. And they stoppe...(Read More)

Heads roll after censure debate

Does the RTP not feel funny that in Australia convicted and served 4 years prison time for being gan...(Read More)

Virus scare sees Phi Phi self-isolate

Interesting to learn or they can trace how Covid-19 now occurs on Phi Phi. Presume all people livin...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
PaintFX
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Thanyapura

 