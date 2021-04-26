PHUKET XTRA - April 26 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket reopening still in the works |:| Phuketians face Covid test upon return |:| Officials silent on lockdown |:| Public Health Minister not stepping down Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 26 April 2021, 06:17PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Ahahahahahaha!...(Read More)
Foot you're right, we having to go there every 60 days for toutist VISA. Overcrowded and mask we...(Read More)
He won't go- too arrogant and too important to prop up the Gov't. If this is his best effort...(Read More)
This pandemic will remain unstable and unpredictable regardless of vaccinations. International trave...(Read More)
It is clear, a RTP Colonel not knowing what is going on in his 'shop'. A RTP Captain who kno...(Read More)
Lock down Phuket now before it's too late. Phuket does not have the infrastructure nor the resou...(Read More)
Great, that careless traveling between Red Dark provinces by full loaded Vans. No Covid-19 check on ...(Read More)
Sure, let's mull over pretty color systems and blame hospitals for over crowding and watch as ma...(Read More)
"Stupid is as stupid does" .... Forrest Gump And we're still required to go to the ...(Read More)
And yet, we're still required to go to the hotbed of COVID-19 - the immigration office. Why?...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.