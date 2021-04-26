Phuket officials silent on lockdown talk as island COVID cases climb to 335

PHUKET: Phuket officials have yet to make any public recognition of the possibility of lockdowns on the island as the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections rose to 335 over the weekend, with 264 people under medical care.

By The Phuket News

Monday 26 April 2021, 11:21AM

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of infections across the island. Image: PPHO

Ninety people are currently receiving medical care at the ’Field Hospital’ in Kathu. Image: PPHO

The number of confirmed COVID infections in Phuket has risen to 335. Image: PR Phuket

Deputy Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives Thamanat Prompow observed operations at the main vaccination facility set up at the Indoor Sports stadium at Saphan Hin yesterday (Apr 25). Photo: PR Phuket

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) last night reported that Phuket recorded 22 new cases of infection yesterday (Apr 25).

As of 6pm last night (Apr 25), Phuket had recorded 335 cases of infection since Apr 3.

Of those, 264 were still under medical care, while 70 people had been discharged from medical care.

The PPHO reported this morning the number of COVID patients receiving treatment at each hospital.

The report, dated as accurate as of 6pm last night, noted that 90 people were receiving medical care at ‘Field Hospital 1’ at the Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Phuket campus in Kathu.

A further 43 people were receiving treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, along with 28 at Patong Hospital and 10 at Thalang Hospital.

Of the privately operated hospitals on the island, 54 people are currently receiving COVID treatment at Bangkok Hospital Phuket, along with five at Dibuk Hospital and 25 at Bangkok Hospital Siriroj 25. All three hospitals are operated by Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) Company Limited.

Seven people with COVID are receiving treatment at Mission Hospital Phuket and two are receiving treatment at Phuket Provincial Hospital in Rassada.

The report also notes that 70 people have been discharged from COVID medical care, with one person referred to another facility, which has previously been reported as transferred to Bangkok.

Of note, the PPHO has yet to report the seriousness of infection of any person in Phuket confirmed as infected with COVID-19 during the current outbreak.

The PPHO’s “Situation Awareness Team” continues to release timelines of movements of people now confirmed as infected with COVID-19. The latest timelines posted are for cases 281-292 (see here).

The PPHO has also released an updated map showing the locations of COVID infections on the island.

The map, showing 314 cases of infection and marked as accurate as of 6pm Saturday night (Apr 24), reported the locations of infections as follows:

Patong ‒ 37 infections

Kathu ‒ 30

Kamala ‒ 28

Cherng Talay ‒ 17

Thepkrasattri ‒ 7

Srisoonthorn ‒ 14

Pa Khlok ‒ 10

Koh Kaew ‒ 9

Rassada ‒ 20

Talad Yai Phuket Town ‒ 23

Talad Neua Phuket Town ‒ 13

Wichit ‒ 34

Chalong ‒ 24

Rawai ‒ 19

Karon ‒ 4

Mai Khao ‒ 6

Sakhu ‒ 7

Meanwhile, the mass vaccination campaign continues, with about 10,000 people in total a day receiving their second injection of the Sinovac vaccine at the five vaccination centres set up across Phuket.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives Thamanat Prompow was in Phuket yesterday to observe operations at the main vaccination facility set up at the Indoor Sports stadium at Saphan Hin.

The PPHO and health officers at local municipalities are continuing their efforts to dampen the spread of COVID-19 in their areas, with Disease Control Division officers yesterday conducting COVID site cleansing at restaurants and other venues on Soi Ta-iad in Chalong where a 20-year-old Icelandic man was known to frequent.

The site cleansing also included the 7-Eleven branch at Soi Palai, and the Phuket Gallery Restaurant.