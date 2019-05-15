|
|
|
PHUKET XTRA - May 15 HRH Princess to visit Phuket, June 3 new holiday |:| Over 200 Phuket prisoners pardoned |:| Bangla Rd. killer charged |:| Smuggling migrants in mail truck |:| Rawai fastest-growing Airbnb area in Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 15 May 2019, 05:20PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Most unpaid medical bills are from short stay holiday foreigners, insured at home, but arriving in T...(Read More)
How about insurance for local's cars and pickups, Taxi, tuktuk, jet ski, rental motorbikes, tour...(Read More)
What a safe holiday destination Thailand is with numbers like these. 3.42 million medical visits las...(Read More)
The hospital would not continually provide treatment without payment. Therefore, people on retiremen...(Read More)
... prefers to ignore that Bangla Rd is a location with burning down premises ( cost lives). Knife a...(Read More)
I not believe the non paid medical bills figures from the Chief of the MoPH Dept. It more looks lik...(Read More)
Look forward for more info coming time. Insurances mentioned in Longstay.tgia.org are insuring withi...(Read More)
I wonder which govt officials have shares in BDMS and insurance companies...(Read More)
.."We had more than 3000 prisoners, last week I moved about (?) 500 to alleviate the crowded co...(Read More)
Most of that non payment number will be tourists, resident expats know full well that if you have no...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.