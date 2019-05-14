Kata Rocks
HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn to visit Phuket

PHUKET: Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will conduct an official visit to Phuket next week during her royal visit to both Phuket and Phang Nga.

Tuesday 14 May 2019, 06:10PM

The official ‘opening’ of the new building at the school is being conducted as part of the celebrations of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s 64th birthday, which was observed on April 2, the school notes on its website. Image: SWPK

Her Royal Highness will visit Phuket Friday next week on May 24, during which she will formally dedicate a new building at the Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School, Phuket.

Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung announced the news at a meeting at Phuket Provincia Hall yesterday (May 13) held specifically to order all officials to make appropriate arrangements to ready the island for her visit.

The official "opening" of the new building at the school is being conducted as part of the celebrations of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's 64th birthday, which was observed on April 2, the school notes on its website. (See school website here.)

No other details of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s visit were made available.

 

 

