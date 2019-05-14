PHUKET: Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee today revealed that the fatal stabbing on Patong’s bustling tourism street of bars and nightclubs was the final episode of a long ongoing spat between two “bar touts”.

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Tuesday 14 May 2019, 04:27PM

Pakorn Pongseeda is in police custody after he escaped to Phang Nga. Photo: Patong Police

Col Anotai told The Phuket News today, “The two men had argued many times in the past. This time the argument escalated into a physical fight and as Pakorn Pongseeda was subdued, he pulled out a knife and stabbed Anuchet Chanwichit once in the right abdomen.” (See story here.)

Mr Chanwichit immediately fell to the ground as Mr Pakorn escaped.

People rushed over and provided first aid before Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers arrived and took Mr Chanwichit to Patong Hospital where he died two hours later.

CCTV footage and witness statements revealed that Mr Pakorn was headed towards Phang Nga, so Patong Police coordinated with police in Phang Nga which led to the capture and arrest of the suspect.

“As Mr Pakorn approached the mainland, he stopped on Sarasin Bridge and threw the knife in the sea,” Col Anotai said.

“We now have him in custody at Patong Police Station. He has been charged with murder and will be taken to court today.”