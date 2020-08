PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket police cleared in gambling den raid? Waste washes up on Phuket beaches! || August 18

PHUKET XTRA - August 18 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Thai economy to shrink more than thought |:| Thai woman falls from waterfall |:| Three new Covid cases |:| Food, plastic waste washes up on Phuket |:| Phuket cops cleared in gambling den raid? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket



By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 18 August 2020, 06:28PM