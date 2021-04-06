PHUKET XTRA - April 6 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket Bangkok shuts nightlife venues in 3 districts |:| Phuket’s 2nd delivery of 50k vaccine doses arrives |:| No quarantine Songkran travellers |:| Thailand Covid cases up by 250 |:| Thais plan satellite launch for 2023 and beyond Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 6 April 2021, 06:31PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Good job, positive progress despite the whiners on this forum keep it up will protect us all - the a...(Read More)
30,000 staff at Phuket Airport? Wow, many 'friend' jobs. Brussels Airport handles 500 daily ...(Read More)
If anyone believes foreigners are going to get free vaccinations before every single Thai in the cou...(Read More)
The required 70% are impossible! Under 18 will not be vaccinated, over 65 from June with Astrazeneca...(Read More)
And April6- 7 and 8 they give Sinovac COVID-19 “vaccine“ to every one some working in hotel in K...(Read More)
@maverick To answer your question, yes, I have tried. Numerous times. Both with BHP, Siriroj and eve...(Read More)
Is TAT now, besides a tourist promoting organization also a Governmental Health Department? Which Mi...(Read More)
Seems it's time to have BKK 'locals' tested before they can take off with a domestic fl...(Read More)
Sorry, question was not for Mr Shred, but for Mr Maverick....(Read More)
@ Shred. Fantastic! It will be a great help if you just mention which private hospital we can go, wh...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.