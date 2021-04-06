BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket's second delivery of 50,000 vaccine doses arrives

PHUKET: The second delivery of 50,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine ‘CoronaVac’ arrived in Phuket yesterday (Apr 5), completing the 100,000 doses promised by officials in Bangkok as part of the the push to have 70% of the island’s population vaccinated in order to reopen the island to receiving international tourists from July 1.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 6 April 2021, 10:20AM

The second delivery of 50,000 doses of the CoronaVac vaccine arrived in Phuket yesterday (Apr 5). Photo: PR Phuket

The delivery arrived at the medical supplies storage area at Vachira Hospital Phuket in Phuket Town, where Hospital Director Dr Chalermphong Sukontapol and staff inspected and received the delivery before having the doses moved to a temperature-controlled room.

Of the 50,000 doses delivered, 30,000 will be held at Vachira Phuket Hospital and 20,000 will be moved to Thalang Hospital before being transported to the five vaccination ‘service points’ set up by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), Dr Chalermpong explained.

The mass-vaccination campaign, which began last Thursday, is currently seeing more than 7,000 people receive their first vaccination injection a day, Dr Chalermpong said.

Provincial officials are now expecting to be able to ramp that up to 10,000 a day, he said.

“This will expand the vaccination campaign to meet the number of vaccinations required within the specified time [of July 1],” he noted.

“After this, in May and June, Phuket Province will be allocated another 300,000 doses COVID-19 vaccine per month.

“Phuket has requested more than 930,000 doses of the vaccine so that more than 466,000 people in Phuket [sic] can be vaccinated in order for Phuket to be able to receive international tourists without quarantine from July 1,” he added.

Dr Chalermpong urged people wanting to receive a state-provided vaccination to register through the online form posted here: https://www.xn--12cmj6ba0a7b3g4a6fud5d2a.com/

“Those without access to the internet can walk in to register at their local health promotion hospital or contact the village headman for their area,” he said.

Heinz | 06 April 2021 - 11:23:21 

The required 70% are impossible! Under 18 will not be vaccinated, over 65 from June with Astrazeneca which requires a second vaccination after three months! (Then it is September plus the effective period is October!) ... Then there are still many% who do not want to be vaccinated at all ...

Nasa12 | 06 April 2021 - 11:17:03 

And April6- 7 and 8 they give Sinovac COVID-19 “vaccine“ to every one some working in hotel in Kata and Karon. This happens on one hotel in Karon.

 

