BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No quarantine for people visiting home provinces for Songkran

No quarantine for people visiting home provinces for Songkran

THAILAND: Travellers from Bangkok and other risk areas heading to their home provinces for Songkran will not have to go into quarantine, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today (Apr 6).

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthculture
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 6 April 2021, 03:25PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Photo: supplied.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Photo: supplied.

Mr Anutin said that although provinces had been divided into zones, designated by colours according to the infection rates, none would be locked down. People could still travel to other provinces without having to go into quarantine on arrival at their destination.

Only people who had been infected with the virus, or were considered at high risk, would be quarantined, he said.

On the suggestion that travellers from provinces designated as red zones could spark worries on arrival in other provinces, Mr Anutin said that in the true Songkran tradition people go home primarily to seek blessings from respected elders.

Internal - Phuket News TV

They do not head there just to look for fun, go around drinking and visiting crowded places, he said. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people should avoid large gatherings.

The public health minister asked that people remain alert and careful, and not be too fun-loving. It was clearly evident the virus spread among groups of people visiting entertainment venues, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket mass vaccination underway as more Covid doses arrive! || April 6
COVID concerns raised over Phuket beach party guest
Electricity outage to affect Kamala
Suvarnabhumi airport staff get COVID shots
Phuket’s second delivery of 50,000 vaccine doses arrives
Army delivers donated aid to fleeing Karen
Bars in three Bangkok districts shut
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangkok nightlife venues investigated over possible Covid cluster || April 5
UK to announce new international travel rules
Mains water supply outage to affect parts of Kathu
Phuket inmates in quarantine in Surat Thani following cluster outbreak
Phuket veterans’ association calls for help to support Myanmar refugees
Jatuporn calls for unity in seeking Prayut’s removal
Man found hanged at Chalong home
Prison visits halted nationwide after COVID cluster found

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s second delivery of 50,000 vaccine doses arrives

Good job, positive progress despite the whiners on this forum keep it up will protect us all - the a...(Read More)

Suvarnabhumi airport staff get COVID shots

30,000 staff at Phuket Airport? Wow, many 'friend' jobs. Brussels Airport handles 500 daily ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

If anyone believes foreigners are going to get free vaccinations before every single Thai in the cou...(Read More)

Phuket’s second delivery of 50,000 vaccine doses arrives

The required 70% are impossible! Under 18 will not be vaccinated, over 65 from June with Astrazeneca...(Read More)

Phuket’s second delivery of 50,000 vaccine doses arrives

And April6- 7 and 8 they give Sinovac COVID-19 “vaccine“ to every one some working in hotel in K...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

@maverick To answer your question, yes, I have tried. Numerous times. Both with BHP, Siriroj and eve...(Read More)

TAT announces full list of requirements for international arrivals under reduced quarantine

Is TAT now, besides a tourist promoting organization also a Governmental Health Department? Which Mi...(Read More)

Bars in three Bangkok districts shut

Seems it's time to have BKK 'locals' tested before they can take off with a domestic fl...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

Sorry, question was not for Mr Shred, but for Mr Maverick....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

@ Shred. Fantastic! It will be a great help if you just mention which private hospital we can go, wh...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

 