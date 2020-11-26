Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket international schools 5th cheapest? Food, cosmetics can use hemp, cannabis! || November 26

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket international schools 5th cheapest? Food, cosmetics can use hemp, cannabis! || November 26

PHUKET XTRA - November 26 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket ranks 5th cheapest in Asia in international school |:| ’New Normal’ doubles up PPAO elections |:| Protests end peacefully |:| Cannabis, hemp allowed in food, cosmetics |:| Phuket police shake-up |:| Thailand Covid cases jumps 16 Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 26 November 2020, 05:07PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand returns Iranians held over bomb plot
B40bn high-speed train contracts inked
Snake warning issued as another king cobra caught
Phuket villagers urge government to uphold community title deeds
International NGOs react to Thai pro-democracy protests
Use of cannabis, hemp to be allowed in food, cosmetics
Patong Police Chief promoted to Provincial Police Deputy Commander
US vows more business in Thailand
Finance minister lays out plans for 2021
‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket schools inspection? Underage workers found in brothel raid! || November 25
Overnight water supply outages to affect parts of Chalong, Rawai, Rassada
Drug syndicate ‘treasurer’ arrested, B186m assets seized
COVID vaccine contract signing Friday
Police arrest suspect for robbing elderly Phuket Town man

 

Phuket community
Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

DeKaaskopp is just thick skinned sarcastic. He pretends to know everything zo very well about Kurt. ...(Read More)

Phuket ranks 5th cheapest in Asia for international school prices

Kurt,reading your comment , I get the feeling your are still saddened by the fact , that you did not...(Read More)

Phuket ranks 5th cheapest in Asia for international school prices

pshk, and it is even more interesting if you compare BIS Phuket with high level Britisch private sch...(Read More)

Phuket ranks 5th cheapest in Asia for international school prices

@pshk, I fully agree with you! @Dek, No, it is not stupid to realize and see the difference. It is n...(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

Kurt, asking only for the wellbeing of others ? Really ? You are such a good Samaritan . How could I...(Read More)

Phuket ranks 5th cheapest in Asia for international school prices

Someone must be extreme stupid to compare a government school with BIS !...(Read More)

Phuket ranks 5th cheapest in Asia for international school prices

Kurt, there is a reason as to why a university degree from a Thai university is generally not consid...(Read More)

Phuket ranks 5th cheapest in Asia for international school prices

If people willing to pay a basic school fee of 80400 for international middle school year, than the ...(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

If the polling stations are open from 7 AM till 8 PM, than there is no need for more polling station...(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

Dek is derailing again and pull matters in his known obsessive personal frame. Always just reacting...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura Health 360
K9 Point
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
AVC Engineering
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket

 