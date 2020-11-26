PHUKET XTRA - November 26 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket ranks 5th cheapest in Asia in international school |:| ’New Normal’ doubles up PPAO elections |:| Protests end peacefully |:| Cannabis, hemp allowed in food, cosmetics |:| Phuket police shake-up |:| Thailand Covid cases jumps 16 Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 26 November 2020, 05:07PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
DeKaaskopp is just thick skinned sarcastic. He pretends to know everything zo very well about Kurt. ...(Read More)
Kurt,reading your comment , I get the feeling your are still saddened by the fact , that you did not...(Read More)
pshk, and it is even more interesting if you compare BIS Phuket with high level Britisch private sch...(Read More)
@pshk, I fully agree with you! @Dek, No, it is not stupid to realize and see the difference. It is n...(Read More)
Kurt, asking only for the wellbeing of others ? Really ? You are such a good Samaritan . How could I...(Read More)
Someone must be extreme stupid to compare a government school with BIS !...(Read More)
Kurt, there is a reason as to why a university degree from a Thai university is generally not consid...(Read More)
If people willing to pay a basic school fee of 80400 for international middle school year, than the ...(Read More)
If the polling stations are open from 7 AM till 8 PM, than there is no need for more polling station...(Read More)
Dek is derailing again and pull matters in his known obsessive personal frame. Always just reacting...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.