Patong Police Chief promoted to Provincial Police Deputy Commander

PHUKET: Patong Police Chief Col Aganit Danpitaksat has been promoted to the post of Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police.

policepatong
By The Phuket News

Thursday 26 November 2020, 11:31AM

Patong Police Chief Col Aganit Danpitaksat has been promoted to the post of Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police. Photo: Patong Police / file

The order was issued by Royal Thai Police Commissioner-General Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk yesterday (Nov 25).

The post of Patong Police Chief will be taken up by Col Sujin Ninbordee, who previously served as Wichit Police Chief.

Col Aganit’s transfer was listed with about 2,165 other transfers throughout the country noted in the order, which are being regarded as “regular” transfers among the Royal Thai Police, as follows:

Col Thanet Sukchai, who had served as Chief of the Foreign Services Division under Immigration Region 6, will take up the post of Chief of the Immigration Region 6 office, which although is based in Songkhla acts as the regional Immigration headquarters for Phuket.

Col Kanchawit Phoprasit, who served as Chief of Investigation Division of Samut Prakan Provincial Police, will take up the post of Chief of the Tha Chatchai Police.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Lt Col Prathueng Pholmana, who served as Deputy Chief of the Karon Police, will take up the post of Chief of the Wichit Police.

Col Suwat Kaewphrom, who served as Deputy Chief of Administration Division of the Region 8 Police, will also take up the post of Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police. (All police stations and Royal Thai Police headquarters, regional and national, traditionally all each have three Deputy Commanders.)

Col Withun Kongsudjai, who served as Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police,  will take up the post of Deputy Chief of Administration Division of Region 8 Police.

Lt Col Chaiphot Laopathumwirote, who served as the Deputy Chief of the Patong Police, will take up the post of Chief of Administration Department 2 under Region 8 Police.

Region 8 Police, based in Tha Chatchai at the northern end of Phuket, is the regional provincial police headquarters for Upper Southern Thailand’s seven provinces: Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Chumporn, Surat Thani and Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

