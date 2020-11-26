Use of cannabis, hemp to be allowed in food, cosmetics

BANGKOK: The government plans to allow use of most parts of cannabis and hemp plants in cosmetics and food, the permanent secretary for health said on Wednesday (Nov 25).

drugscrimeeconomics

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 26 November 2020, 11:59AM

Euphoria-inducing flowers and shoots will be excluded from the planned regulation allowing use of most parts of cannabis and hemp plants for food, textiles and cosmetics. Photo: Bangkok Post

Kiattiphum Wongrajit said the Narcotics Control Committee resolved on Tuesday to exclude the leaves, branches, stems, trunks, bark, fibre and roots of cannabis and hemp from the government’s narcotics list, reports the Bangkok Post.

This would not include shoots, including flowers, which have high drug content.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would draft a new public health regulation to this effect. The public health minister would then approve it and the new regulation would take effect when the Royal Gazette publishes it, he said.

Dr Kiattiphum said use of hemp seeds and seed extract, as well as cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), at a maximum 0.2% content, will also be included.

The permitted parts and content must come only from authorised producers – government organisations with medical and research tasks, modern and traditional medical practitioners, universities, community-based enterprises and community cooperatives.

FDA secretary-general Paisal Dunkhum said the relaxation was aimed at the use of cannabis and hemp for personal and healthcare, and the production of textiles, garments, medicines and herbal products.

Asked if people would be allowed to grow cannabis for the permitted purpose, Dr Paisal said permission would cover people who were earlier authorised to grow it for community-based enterprises, and cooperatives allowed to produce cannabis.

There would be no limitation of the number of cannabis plants such individuals or groups could grow.