2- Thailand considers 9-month long-stay visas
3- Fake monk arrested for soliciting donations in Phuket
4- Phuket heavy rain warning until next Friday
PHUKET XTRA - September 1 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket Immigration says help is coming! |:| Thailand considers 9-month visa? |:| Fake monk arrested for soliciting donations |:| Phuket heavy rain warning Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 1 September 2020, 06:16PM
