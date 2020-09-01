Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Immigration says help coming! Thailand considers long-stay visa? || September 1

PHUKET XTRA - September 1 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket Immigration says help is coming! |:| Thailand considers 9-month visa? |:| Fake monk arrested for soliciting donations |:| Phuket heavy rain warning Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 1 September 2020, 06:16PM

Phuket community
Malaysia closed to tourists until December

We are Americans and the US embassy in Bangkok has said they will not offer extension letters. Durin...(Read More)

Malaysia closed to tourists until December

Thailand should follow Malaysia's example and extend all VISA s further until 31 December. Hold ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration says help coming for expats caught in permit-to-stay crisis

They say today the 1ST, that the amnesty for 90 days report, was over yesterday and there is a 2,000...(Read More)

Muay Thai cries foul as COVID bites

"We are not asking for spectators". Well what are they asking for then? They're alrea...(Read More)

Negligence in ‘Boss’ case, admits PM

J-12, Now you also know that it is not a case 'as I stated' ( your writing on 29 August abo...(Read More)

Government backs off subs deal

Kurt, Laos is a landlocked country !Of course they do not have a helicopter carrier or any other air...(Read More)

Phuket drug suspect killed in police shootout

Congratulations to the Kamala police and all of the other officers. Well done!...(Read More)

Phuket Model to be trialed nationwide

..."Looking to bring 200 tourists to Phuket".. Big deal.Hotels/guesthouse/restaurants/sh...(Read More)

Government backs off subs deal

Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Singapore have no helicopter carriers. Thailand would be best ...(Read More)

Government backs off subs deal

Last few years Army got het new tanks and armoured cars. Airforce got a few new helicopters+3 small ...(Read More)

 

