Heavy rains are expected to cover around 30-40% of areas during this weekend (Aug 29-30) and up to 40-60% during the next week, from Aug 31 to Sept 4.
Southwesterly winds are to reach up to 15-30km/h, and waves are to average one metre high, reaching up to two metres in thundershower areas.
Temperatures are forecast to range from minimums of 23-25°C up to maximums of 31-35°C with humidity remaining high as clouds move across the region. The readings in Phuket today alone expected to reach 84%.
Yet, there are no reports of flash floods or landslides after the heavy rains that fell across Phuket this morning.
