Phuket heavy rain warning until next Friday

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) is forecasting scattered thundershowers and heavy rains to continue across Phuket and other Andaman coast provinces through the next Friday (Sept 4).

weather

By The Phuket News

Saturday 29 August 2020, 12:18PM

TMD experts forecast more rains to come. Picture: TMD

Heavy rains are expected to cover around 30-40% of areas during this weekend (Aug 29-30) and up to 40-60% during the next week, from Aug 31 to Sept 4. Southwesterly winds are to reach up to 15-30km/h, and waves are to average one metre high, reaching up to two metres in thundershower areas. Temperatures are forecast to range from minimums of 23-25°C up to maximums of 31-35°C with humidity remaining high as clouds move across the region. The readings in Phuket today alone expected to reach 84%. Yet, there are no reports of flash floods or landslides after the heavy rains that fell across Phuket this morning.