Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fake monk arrested for soliciting donations in Phuket

Fake monk arrested for soliciting donations in Phuket

PHUKET: A man impersonating a monk and three other people were arrested on Saturday (Aug 29) after they were caught soliciting donations in front of the main SuperCheap store on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada.

crimereligion
By The Phuket News

Monday 31 August 2020, 12:08PM

Mr Boonlong was unable to recite even a standard prayer. Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Boonlong was unable to recite even a standard prayer. Photo: PR Phuket

The four were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged. Photo: PR Phuket

The four were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged. Photo: PR Phuket

The four, pictured here standing directly behind the pickup, were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged. Photo: PR Phuket

The four, pictured here standing directly behind the pickup, were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The four were arrested after complaints from the public had reached Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, reported the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Territorial Defense Volunteers (OrSor, or Kong Asa Raksa Dindaen), led by Akkara Suwatthikul, arrived at the store on Saturday to find a man dressed as a monk and other three people sitting in the back of a Bangkok-registered pickup truck..

The group had a Buddha image and a bag “full of money” collected from donations by passers-by, said the report.

Officers took all four to Wat Mongkol Nimit on Dibuk Rd in Phuket Town, where Phra Khru Mettaphiron, the leading monk of Mueang Phuket District, questioned the man dressed as a monk, named in the report only as “Mr Boonlong”.

Boonlong was asked to show his certificate confirming that he was registered as a monk. Officers called the temple named on the certificate and were told that “Mr Boonlong” was not a monk at that temple.

Oak Maedow Phuket

To be sure of Boonlong’s status, Phra Khru Mettaphiron asked Boonlong to pray, but he could not even start a standard prayer, even though he claimed that he had been a monk for eight years.

Only then did Boonlong confess that the certificate was fake, and that he had created it in order to ask for money as donations.

The PR Phuket report named the other three people arrested as “Mr Kriangkrai”, “Mr Jamnong” and “Ms Patcharee”, who explained that they were all from Lopburi province.

All four were taken to Phuket City Police Station and each charged for their role in the deception, the report noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Myanmar man arrested for robbing pharmacy
US floats idea of early approval for eventual vaccine
Government backs off subs deal
Phuket Opinion: Tourism is how Phuket ‘grows rice’
Phuket heavy rain warning until next Friday
‘Surprising’ new issues uncovered by ‘Boss’ probe
Japan’s PM Abe resigns for health reasons
Financial Thaimes: Watching the COVID high
Phuket Police Chief to be transferred
Suwat to succeed Chakthip as police chief
Electricity outage to hit Cherng Talay, Mai Khao
Man robs Phuket pharmacy at gunpoint near police station
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More foreigners allowed back into Thailand? Activists, Police in shoving match? || August 28
Chaos as anti-government protesters remove police barriers
‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

 

Phuket community
Government backs off subs deal

The only reason they want to purchase the subs is because their neighbouring countries have them. We...(Read More)

TAT travel show to offer discounts for expats

Why just expats with "permission to work" ? What about the O visa holders? Instead of the...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Tourism is how Phuket ‘grows rice’

It was expected that farang holding retirement visa would be added to the list of those allowed back...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Tourism is how Phuket ‘grows rice’

Tourism is unsustainable in the best of times and it appears capitalism is a bit too fragile these d...(Read More)

‘Surprising’ new issues uncovered by ‘Boss’ probe

It will surprise everyone, doubt that, anyone with half a brain knows how corrupt the whole system i...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Tourism is how Phuket ‘grows rice’

At the Food Festival Sunday August 30 50% of the people wore no masks and no social distancing and z...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Tourism is how Phuket ‘grows rice’

Good job again. Do any thai officials read this? Somebody needs to shove it in front of their noses....(Read More)

Phuket heavy rain warning until next Friday

Those of us who keep track of the TMD's predictions know what this means: blue skies this week. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Tourism is how Phuket ‘grows rice’

Kudos for the nicely-written factual article. Sadly, using logic seems out of vogue these days. Yes,...(Read More)

‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

Jack....possibly because people are more acutely aware that catching a communicable disease that co...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Kvik Phuket

 