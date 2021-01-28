PHUKET XTRA - January 28 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket hotel owners arrested for cheating tourism scheme |:| Kratom to be removed from narcotics list |:| Social Securirty pay rates reduced |:| 756 COVID cases in Thailand today |:| Electric bus service for Patong? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 28 January 2021, 07:00PM
Again the Mor Chana APP. Nothing else than a surveillance tool implemented by the government to trac...(Read More)
They should be saluted. Civil disobedience is the only way to stop this Covid BS. Look at the Nether...(Read More)
Phuket taxi mafia will quickly pull the plug on that one ...(Read More)
A trip to the real world would pay great dividends for the people coming up with these schemes. How ...(Read More)
800 People involved, on Phuket alone. Wow? Where are the rest of hundreds arrests. In whole Thailand...(Read More)
... should fork up the repayment money themselves. It are really a bunch of 'hero's to hit...(Read More)
Were the Tambons/OrborTor's 12-16 years blind/incompetent/to lazy to advice/check/analyze or the...(Read More)
@Dek, his reaction with 'Economics' is funny. Public Health is a important factor in Econom...(Read More)
Dek, from midnight till 01:00AM is just 1 hour longer. Big deal. Normal closing time is 01:00AM. Or...(Read More)
