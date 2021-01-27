BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket resort owners arrested for cheating ‘We Travel Together’ tourism campaign

Phuket resort owners arrested for cheating ‘We Travel Together’ tourism campaign

PHUKET: Police have arrested 14 people in Phuket, including three resort owners, for defrauding the government by cheating the government-subsidised ‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign.

tourismcrimeeconomics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 January 2021, 06:49PM

National Police Chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk announced the arrests at a press conference in Bangkok today (Jan 27). Photo: MCOT

National Police Chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk announced the arrests at a press conference in Bangkok today (Jan 27). Photo: MCOT

The Thara Patong Beach Resort & Spa in Patong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Thara Patong Beach Resort & Spa in Patong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Thara Patong Beach Resort & Spa in Patong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Thara Patong Beach Resort & Spa in Patong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Raids continued elsewhere in the country. Photo: MCOT

Raids continued elsewhere in the country. Photo: MCOT

Raids continued elsewhere in the country. Photo: MCOT

Raids continued elsewhere in the country. Photo: MCOT

Police make an arrest in Phuket early this morning (Jan 27). Photo: Supplied

Police make an arrest in Phuket early this morning (Jan 27). Photo: Supplied

Police make an arrest in Phuket this morning (Jan 27). Photo: Supplied

Police make an arrest in Phuket this morning (Jan 27). Photo: Supplied

« »

National Police Chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk announced the news at a press conference held at the Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok today (Jan 27).

The 14 people were arrested in Phuket this morning, as officers arrested some 50 people in total, including in other provinces throughout the country, for cheating the scheme, Gen Suwat explained.

In total, Crime Suppression Division (CSD) officers raided 55 places nationwide, he said.

Gen Suwat made specific mention that one of the “big places” was the Thara Patong Beach Resort & Spa, and “other relevant places” in Phuket, noted a report by state news broadcaster MCOT.

Of the 14 people arrested in Phuket, three were hotel owners, two were shop owners, five were people who facilitated the scam, and four were people who were hired for booking hotels.

“There were about 800 people involved in this cheating in Phuket,” Gen Suwat remarked.

Gen Suwat explained that specifically with the Thara Patong Beach Resort & Spa, the resort had greatly increased its room rates in order to benefit from the government subsidies received.

“A room at the resort costs about B1,000-1,200 per night, but the hotel owner increased the price to B7,500 per night,” he said.

“The suspect had various methods to conduct the cheating. For example, hotel owners cooperated with tour operators to create a three-day hotel and tour package to attract people to book holidays through the campaign, but they did not stay at the hotel presented on the package,” he said.

“Other deceptions included tour operators ordering their customers to use the vouchers given by the hotel only at the restaurants and shops that they [the tour operators] had already made a deal with,” Gen Suwat explained.

CSD Deputy Chief Col Anek Taosuphap explained that some of the suspects had a group of people go out to find people who had registered to be able to book discounted holidays through the campaign, and pay them B400-500 to be able to use their “privilege” to book government-subsidised holidays through the ‘We Travel together’ web portal.

“After some of the privilege holders [sic] agreed with the offer, they [the facilitators] ordered them to install the ‘Pao Tang’ app and use it for booking hotel rooms,” he said.

“Some privilege holders were asked for their ID card information and their SIM cards which they had used to register for the campaign. Then the ‘facilitators’ sold the information and SIM cards for B800-1000 to other people who wanted to be able to book the discounted holidays,” Col Anek added.

Thanyapura

The deception was well organised, Col Anek noted.

“One group made the bookings and another group of people were responsible for taking care of their banking,” he said.

NATIONAL EFFORT

More suspects were arrested in coordinated raids in Chaiyaphum, Gen Suwat also reported today.

The riads there targeted the Natchaya Resort and “related parties” in Chaiyaphum Province and nearby, he said.

The raids involved 41 arrest warrants, with 36 people arrested, including hotel owners, shop owners and facilitators, he added, noting that the fraud in that operation involved people and venues scattered throughout the provinces of Chaiyaphum, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Phetchabun and Sisaket.

The number of bookings made were not consistent with the small resort having only 10 rooms, he said.

“It was found that over 99% of bookings had one person book 10 rooms every time, adn the check-in and check-out times did not correlate,” Gen Suwat said.

The fraud by the resort itself amounted to B14 million, and involved 101 shops and venues that jointly cheated the scheme through fake claims of customers using the vouchers entitled through the campaign, altogether raising the total damage of the fraud to about B87mn, he added.

In concluding the press conference, Gen Suwat said, “We will keep investigating and further charge more relevant people, such as those who bought the tourism campaign privileges ‘second-hand’ [sic].

“We expect this to involve about 9,000 people throughout the country,” Gen Suwat said.

“We are preparing documents to call them to report themselves to local police,” he added.

“We also found 900 other places that committed similar scams, in both major provinces and minor provinces, which are still under investigation,” Gen Suwat said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 27 January 2021 - 19:09:50 

People ripping off a scheme designed to help them- who'd a thunk it!  500 involved, but only 14 arrests- the usual top cover has obviously been applied until it is revealed that it was all a 'mis-understanding'

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Over 800 new cases, 1 new COVID death in Thailand || January 27
Social security payment rates reduced for two months
Wuhan next-of-kin say China silencing them as WHO visits
Korat lawyers to help elderly ordered to return payments
Woman thrown clear of car in bypass road accident
Phuket must keep guard up despite COVID relaxations, urges vice governor
Support scheme for tourism staff
Anutin denies jab rollout too slow
Phuket order for pubs, bars to close at midnight now lifted
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand COVID cases reaches single day record! || January 26
More elderly ordered to repay huge sums to state
Senate backs early stage abortions
Hunter kills man he thought was civet
Catch, treat, release – repeat
Patong Mayor Chalermluck will run for re-election

 

Phuket community
Phuket resort owners arrested for cheating ‘We Travel Together’ tourism campaign

People ripping off a scheme designed to help them- who'd a thunk it! 500 involved, but only 14 ...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of car in bypass road accident

I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that the driver was drunk (drunk people commonly escape ...(Read More)

Phuket must keep guard up despite COVID relaxations, urges vice governor

Hey, Vice Governor Pichet, why not show real leadership and give free jabs to all residents of Phuke...(Read More)

Anutin denies jab rollout too slow

@maverick. Actually, the "High Season" will be similar to the low season of years past fo...(Read More)

Phuket must keep guard up despite COVID relaxations, urges vice governor

@Kurt So opening for a few hours longer will rise the risk ? And you want inhabitants of Phuket to ...(Read More)

Anutin denies jab rollout too slow

“Our COVID-19 vaccine programme is not slow. We are just following our plan...” So, he's say...(Read More)

No demerit points for speeding in Phuket, for now

"Dek,you forgot the 80kmh" Kurt,I did not forget the 80's. The 70 was followed by ....(Read More)

Phuket order for pubs, bars to close at midnight now lifted

Thank goodness...I can only imagine how many lives were saved by this measure (insert rolling eyes)....(Read More)

Phuket must keep guard up despite COVID relaxations, urges vice governor

*correction: ..'and skip entertainment opening hours limitations'.....(Read More)

Phuket must keep guard up despite COVID relaxations, urges vice governor

Thailand Covid cases reaches single day record ( Jan. 26th), And Phuket answer that with starting &#...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
Benihana Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dewa Phuket Resort
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 