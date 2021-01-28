BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Plans for Patong electric bus service unveiled

Plans for Patong electric bus service unveiled

PHUKET: Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Phuket campus has signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Patong Municipality and several private companies to assist in the research and development of an electric bus service to operate within Patong, among other projects that are expected to generate some B200 billion for the island’s economy within five years of being launched.

patongtourismtransporteconomicsconstructionenvironmentpollutiontechnology
By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 January 2021, 11:49AM

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

The potentially ground-breaking agreement was signed on Tuesday (Jan 26). Photo: PR Patong

« »

The MoU was signed at the PSU Phuket campus in Kathu on Tuesday (Jan 26).

Present as signatories were PSU Phuket Campus Vice Chancellor Assoc Prof Dr Phan Tongchumnum and Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup.

Also present as signatories were Maroot Siriko, CEO of AMR Asia Co Ltd, and Thaphana Bunyaprawit, President of the Thai Association of Town Planning.

“Signing the MoU follows our university’s goal of being part [of the move] to improve Phuket by investing in the infrastructure to support tourism, in order to welcome tourists after the pandemic situation has been resolved and the country has fully reopened,” Dr Phan explained.

“Patong should have a good and nature-friendly transport system to connect people and places. Our university has scholars and other human resources to support and work with private companies to develop our island,” he added.

AMR Asia President Mr Maroot noted, “We have already examined the landscape of Patong to make a plan to construct a cable car system and a ferris wheel which will also have a skywalk and glass lift.

“Patong has many areas where new attractions can be built and attract more tourists.” he said.

“After this, there will be a public hearing to obtain comments from local people and business operators about the location of the project so that the project can support their businesses and does not affect the beauty of Patong,” Mr Maroot added.

“For the electric bus service, we will discuss this more with the Patong Mayor, and the Department of Land Transport for the permission on using the road. We will also discuss with taxi drivers about bus stops and the service route, so that the buses do not affect their business,” he said.

QSI International School Phuket

“There will be smart cards, smart bus stops,and smart parking lots for local people in the same way that are used in Bangkok,” Mr Maroot explained.

“Our company signed a MoU with PTT Public Co Ltd last year for research about the project, and about installing EV chargers in Thailand. Right now, we are ready to install EV chargers in all areas of Phuket, and we will install in Patong as the first area in this year,” he said.

The EV charging points discussed were not just for the electric bus service being proposed, but also for private vehicles, Mr Maroot explained.

Mr Thaphana, who also serves as a committee member of the Thai Charter for Health, explained that the projects proposed “would move forward the economy and attract more investment in Patong”.

“I expect that we will have determined the location for the cable car station and the route for the electric bus service in May this year,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the electric bus and EV charger installations are expected to start at the end of this year, if the project gains a good response from local people,” he added.

“As for the construction of the cable car and ferris wheel, they may need to wait for a new town plan at the beginning of next year, so that we can file for construction permission.” Mr Thaphana noted.

“The cable car may generate up to B150bn within five years after it opens for service. The whole project – cable car, ferris wheel, skywalk and glass lift – will generate about B200bn,” he said.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Nasa12 | 28 January 2021 - 12:13:42 

Dream on.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police arrest former soldier for stealing food
Overfishing of sharks leaving ‘gaping hole’ in ocean ecology, study finds
Party-goers arrested on Koh Pha-ngan
CSD bribe probe will extend to Thanathorn’s mum
Phuket resort owners arrested for cheating ‘We Travel Together’ tourism campaign
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Over 800 new cases, 1 new COVID death in Thailand || January 27
Social security payment rates reduced for two months
Wuhan next-of-kin say China silencing them as WHO visits
Korat lawyers to help elderly ordered to return payments
Woman thrown clear of car in bypass road accident
Phuket must keep guard up despite COVID relaxations, urges vice governor
Support scheme for tourism staff
Anutin denies jab rollout too slow
Phuket order for pubs, bars to close at midnight now lifted
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand COVID cases reaches single day record! || January 26

 

Phuket community
Support scheme for tourism staff

A trip to the real world would pay great dividends for the people coming up with these schemes. How ...(Read More)

Plans for Patong electric bus service unveiled

Dream on. ...(Read More)

Phuket resort owners arrested for cheating ‘We Travel Together’ tourism campaign

800 People involved, on Phuket alone. Wow? Where are the rest of hundreds arrests. In whole Thailand...(Read More)

Korat lawyers to help elderly ordered to return payments

... should fork up the repayment money themselves. It are really a bunch of 'hero's to hit...(Read More)

Korat lawyers to help elderly ordered to return payments

Were the Tambons/OrborTor's 12-16 years blind/incompetent/to lazy to advice/check/analyze or the...(Read More)

Phuket must keep guard up despite COVID relaxations, urges vice governor

@Dek, his reaction with 'Economics' is funny. Public Health is a important factor in Econom...(Read More)

Phuket must keep guard up despite COVID relaxations, urges vice governor

Dek, from midnight till 01:00AM is just 1 hour longer. Big deal. Normal closing time is 01:00AM. Or...(Read More)

Party-goers arrested on Koh Pha-ngan

A couple of foreigners got deported for touching fish a while ago. What these clowns did was more d...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of car in bypass road accident

I have had a couple tires blowout in the past. It's a little alarming, but certainly nothing to ...(Read More)

Phuket resort owners arrested for cheating ‘We Travel Together’ tourism campaign

"800 people involved in this cheating in Phuket".... The government should never again off...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Benihana Phuket

 