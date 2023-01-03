Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket enters 2023, Politico expects ‘rampant’ vote-buying, Over 12 tonnes of trash || January 3

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket enters 2023, Politico expects ‘rampant’ vote-buying, Over 12 tonnes of trash || January 3

PHUKET XTRA - January 3 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 3 January 2023, 06:30PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Elderly couple killed as car hits saleng from behind
Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes
New Year brings B6bn boost to Phuket
Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele
Phuket tourism on road to recovery
Experts urge end to COVID fear as gates swing open
No road deaths over Phuket New Year, report officials
Expect vote buying to be ‘rampant’, warns Chuan
Patong Beach cleared of 12 tons of trash in New Year cleanup
Cathay Pacific steps up Hong Kong flights
More countries roll out China traveller checks amid COVID surge
Booster jab urged for tourism staff
One death, four injuries reported on day three of Seven Days of Danger
Phuket welcomes in the New Year
Russia strikes Ukraine hours before the New Year

 

Phuket community
Curbs likely for Chinese arrivals

Ignorance abounds ! Virus particles are carried on respiratory mist and the surgical masks are per...(Read More)

Russia strikes Ukraine hours before the New Year

Poolie, My country is a Nato member, support the Ukraine. My solidair fight is a financial contribut...(Read More)

Elderly couple killed as car hits saleng from behind

A Saleng should not be on the road at all. And sure not at that route, Article doesn't mention o...(Read More)

Curbs likely for Chinese arrivals

Kamala Pete, Comrad haraldski is a perfect example of why Russians' are so disliked. They are po...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

maverick, the real problem is that the Land Transport Dept is the mafia in charge of all this BS. Un...(Read More)

Experts urge end to COVID fear as gates swing open

Pooliekev@ spot on - the lack of long clinical trials and adequate testing (for good reason at the t...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

Improve public transport -simple solution but taxi mafia won’t allow that - consequence is carnage...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

@Kurt- Please don't do that as you may end up in the monkey house. You have to also consider tha...(Read More)

Russia strikes Ukraine hours before the New Year

@Kurt. You'll be volunteering to go and 'neutralise' these Russian animals and criminals...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

of 6 accidents, how many involve foreigners? none? and 1 death? also local driver? maybe its hight t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Ixina Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Pro Property Partners

 